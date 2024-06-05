Headless CMS vendor Contentstack integrates generative AI

Contentstack, a developer-friendly headless content management vendor, released a generative AI toolkit for its customers to integrate into CMS and marketing automation systems along with expanded consulting services to make sense of the myriad large language models users can deploy.

Included in the release are Personalize, a personalization and A/B testing engine native to the Contentstack CMS and Brand Kit, which sets up user-defined guardrails to keep GenAI-created content within users' brand "voice" parameters. Competitors such as Sitecore, Magnolia and startup Storyblok also have added generative AI features to their CMSes.

The idea behind Contentstack's integrated features is to maintain a piece of content's effectiveness derived from A/B tests as well as SEO while, at the same time, using GenAI to automatically create new variants in different languages, of different lengths, or to target different niche marketing segments, Contentstack vice president of product Conor Egan said.

"Brand Kit sits between whatever LLM you choose to use in our system, and that's where you're enriching requests to the LLM with your content, in your voice," Egan said. "Most customers will typically bring their own account, and they can do that with all the major LLMs. We have access to all the most up-to-date versions for all of them."

While Contentstack is LLM-agnostic, they can provide hooks to LLMs on AWS, Google Cloud Platform and Microsoft Azure, as they serve customers in all three of those hyperscaler environments. Contentstack also supports many other popular LLMs such as those from Anthropic, Meta, Cohere and Stability AI as well.

Contentstack also rolled out AI Accelerator, a package of services that includes Contentstack Academy self-paced courses, Brand Kit, consulting sessions, software connectors to build AI automations and 5,000 pre-built automations. It also comes with self-paced courses designed to help customers figure out which LLM and automations are most effective for their type of marketing or e-commerce as well as what their business needs dictate. Different LLMs perform better for different applications, Egan said.

AI Accelerator has, so far, helped Contentstack customer Golfbreaks figure out how AI could create and update web pages, said Jack Simpkins, Golfbreaks digital product owner.

Golfbreaks is still in the preliminary stages of applying AI to tasks such as keeping the 2,000 golf course maps up to date for the tourists who book golf trips through the company's site. But it's clear to Simpkins that Contentstack educational modules and live help sessions has helped set the company's direction in effectively applying AI to their content operations to fulfill business needs.

"Together, we built out the [proofs of concept] for the implementation of AI and automation to specifically address some of the pain points we knew we had, with the hope of saving time and with the end-goal of boosting revenue," Simpkins said. "We need to be efficient, and the AI Accelerator program has moved us many steps closer to fine-tuning that efficiency."