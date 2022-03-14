Fauna brings real-time streaming to serverless database

Serverless database vendor Fauna is providing its users with a new real-time streaming capability to help power applications.

The San Francisco-based vendor develops a database platform with a data API at the foundation with a GraphQL interface, as well as the Fauna Query Language (FQL) for data access.

With its new real-time streaming capability that became generally available on March 8, Fauna is looking to go beyond the limits of change data capture (CDC) to stream data updates to applications.

Among Fauna's users is Denmark-based Accentuate Digital, which helps its users to build and manage ecommerce stores on Shopify.

The firm uses Fauna as the data technology to manage its Shopify apps.

Digital stores app-specific details and settings of each of its customers' Shopify stores as well as store-specific data for each store with Fauna.

Serverless database powers applications Accentuate Digital uses Fauna's event streaming technology to distribute incoming webhooks from Shopify to Accentuate Digital's Undo app, which provides backup and restore capabilities to Shopify merchants. That enables Accentuate Digital to process inventory changes for each store in parallel. "Without this solution, we could potentially have an individual store block the processing queue if bulk changes are to be processed," said Ole Thorup, founder and CEO of Accentuate Digital. Germany-based business consulting firm Transentis Consulting is also using Fauna, to help build applications for its clients as well as for its own operations. The firm uses Fauna event streams for an online training simulation game that its customers play thousands of times a week. "The game depends on real-time interaction between users and this is powered entirely by Fauna event streams," said Oliver Grasl, owner of Transentis Consulting. "Fauna empowered us to build this feature in a highly scalable and reliable way with very minimum coding effort."