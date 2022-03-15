Redis launches JSON database capabilities with RedisJSON 2.0

Data platform vendor Redis on March 15 released RedisJSON 2.0, a database technology that provides users with new capabilities to enable real-time data access.

Redis develops an open source in-memory data caching technology that serves as a foundation for its commercially supported enterprise on-premises and cloud data acceleration and database services.

The vendor, based in Mountain View, Calif., was busy in 2021, raising $110 million and launching capabilities to advance database and caching.

Redis first released RedisJSON in 2017, with support for JSON (JavaScript Object Notation) documents.

With the new update, generally available now, the vendor is venturing beyond just supporting JSON to enable a complete JSON document database. The new database gets integrated RediSearch technology, which provides fast data query capabilities.

Redis started as an in-memory cache, but it has steadily expanded its capabilities to becoming a multimodel system of record data store. Sanjeev MohanFounder, SanjMo

Redis includes key-value data store modules for multiple types of data, including graph databases and time series data as well as JSON, noted Sanjeev Mohan, founder of SanjMo, a data trends advisory firm. He explained that RedisJSON stores JSON data with an approach that improves read and write performance to enable high availability.

"Redis started as an in-memory cache, but it has steadily expanded its capabilities to becoming a multimodel system of record data store," Mohan said.

Accelerating real-time JSON database capabilities A primary goal for Redis is to support real-time data use, said Yiftach Shoolman, CTO and co-founder of the firm. Real-time data applications include cybersecurity analysis and operational dashboards. Yiftach Shoolman Yiftach Shoolman The initial RedisJSON 1.0 module provided support for JSON data to be cached and accelerated. However, Shoolman noted it didn't enable users to update data using JSON data paths and lacked full support for JSON data indexing and searching. That has changed with RedisJSON 2.0, which integrates search capability as well as the ability to index JSON data as part of a Redis database deployment. With the update, the vendor now provides its users with support not only for JSON data types, but a full JSON document database. The RedisJSON 2.0 service integrates with RediSearch, which is running to constantly index the JSON data, Shoolman said. To further enable full JSON database capabilities, Redis rewrote RedisJSON 2.0 in the open source Rust programming language to provide better security and performance. RedisJSON 1.0 was written in the C programming language.