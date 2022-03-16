Oracle Multi-VM Autonomous Database lands on Exadata systems

Oracle expanded the capabilities of its Exadata Cloud at Customer hardware service with a multi-VM autonomous database feature that became generally available today.

Oracle Cloud at Customer enables organizations to use Oracle Cloud Infrastructure in an on-premises deployment.

The approach is similar to the one other major cloud providers are using, such as Amazon with its AWS Outposts platform.

Autonomous and non-autonomous The Exadata platform is Oracle's on-premises hardware for running the Oracle Database. Until now, Exadata hasn't been running the Oracle Autonomous Database -- which is a fully managed service -- but rather the non-autonomous version of Oracle database. With the new Oracle Multi-VM Autonomous Database capabilities for the Exadata Cloud at Customer, organizations can now run both types of Oracle database (autonomous and non-autonomous) on the same physical infrastructure. [Exadata Cloud at Customer] provides the cloud database framework needed to ease data management throughout database environments and accelerate transitions to the cloud by enabling existing applications to simply connect and run. Ron WestfallAnalyst, Futurum With this move, Oracle is now taking on-premises database automation to a new level by providing a full self-service database cloud option, said Ron Westfall, an analyst at Futurum Research. Oracle Multi-VM Autonomous Database on Exadata Cloud at Customer delivers cloud database functionality in customer data center deployments that can meet the needs of Oracle's database users, Westfall said. "[Exadata Cloud at Customer] provides the cloud database framework needed to ease data management throughout database environments and accelerate transitions to the cloud by enabling existing applications to simply connect and run," he said.