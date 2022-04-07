Monte Carlo introduces Circuit Breakers for data pipelines

Data observability vendor Monte Carlo rolled out a new Circuit Breakers feature this week to help prevent broken data pipelines from negatively affecting applications that rely on the data.

Monte Carlo's Data Observability platform helps organizations better understand and monitor data pipelines. In 2021, the San Francisco-based company rolled out a series of initiatives including Monte Carlo Incident IQ to help data professionals determine why a given data flow isn't working.

The company also delivered a data pipeline observability insights service to help organizations better understand how data is used.

The new Circuit Breakers feature allows data teams to stop a running data pipeline if the service detects that the data is in some way inaccurate or faulty.

Data pipelines increasingly power critical operations Organizations use data pipelines for a specific purpose. That purpose could be to inform a business report, operational dashboard or data analyst, or to train a machine learning model, explained Lior Gavish, co-founder and CTO of Monte Carlo. Increasingly, data pipelines power business-critical operations where, according to Gavish, if the data is wrong, there could be measurable negative effects on the organization. The Circuit Breakers feature is configured with policies that organizations can use to define data pipeline quality. Given the importance of data pipelines for certain operational uses, organizations need the ability to stop a broken pipeline before it propagates bad data into the business process. That's where Circuit Breakers fit in, Gavish said. "In our observability platform, we allowed our customers to monitor data and get alerts on things, which is great," Gavish said. "But we didn't actually change the data pipelines or the way they run if something bad happened and the wrong data was present." Monto Carlo is adding Circuit Breakers to its data pipeline observability platform with the ability for organizations to set policies for when a pipeline should be stopped.