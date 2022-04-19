Confluent secures event data streaming in cloud update

Confluent's second quarter of 2022 cloud update is out today, providing users of the event data streaming platform with a series of new security and data observability capabilities.

The vendor's Confluent Cloud is a managed service that provides organizations with event data streaming based on Apache Kafka.

Among the new features in the Confluent Cloud Q2 2022 update is enhanced role-based access control (RBAC) functionality that aims to improve security with more precise control over how data is accessed. Confluent also added new capabilities to its Cloud Metrics API, bringing new data visibility for understanding how users are consuming event data streaming.

"Adding observability to Kafka clusters with role-based access controls achieves an important goal, addressing the developer shortage while helping to increase the number of real-time data use cases within an organization," IDC analyst Amy Machado said.

Machado noted that scaling isn't just more clusters, but also can often require a need for more IT staff. She said she expects that with more visibility and security in Confluent Cloud, organizations will be able to push out more streaming data projects with a managed platform.

"There is no greater advocate for streaming within an organization than a successful use launched and in production," she said. "RBAC can help the organization spread that success to others throughout the business."

Confluent improves event data streaming security with enhanced RBAC RBAC isn't an entirely new feature in Confluent Cloud's Q2 2022 update. Dan Rosanova, head of product management at Confluent Cloud, noted that the vendor first made RBAC available in 2021, but only at the Kafka cluster level. Rosanova explained that with the new update, users can now add granular controls at the Kafka resources level, which includes topics, groups and transactional IDs. Users can now set role-based access permissions to create, read, update and delete operations across Kafka topics, he noted. RBAC is an alternative approach to using an access control list (ACL), which Rosanova said doesn't scale well in the cloud. "Unlike ACLs, which attach to resources and hence grow very large as scope and scale grow, RBAC attaches to users and service accounts," he explained. "This also aligns access control to the persona accessing Confluent Cloud and extends beyond just Kafka, so users have consistent authorization across components." The Confluent Cloud Q2 2022 update provides organizations with visibility into how event data streaming is being used across users and service accounts.