DataStax extends Astra Streaming event data platform

After a year of iteration and development, the DataStax Astra Streaming service is generally available as of Wednesday.

The vendor, based in Santa Clara, Calif., raised $115 million on June 15 and is one of the leading contributors to the open source Apache Cassandra database.

DataStax became active in the data streaming market after it acquired Kesque in January 2021. The vendor was building a platform based on the open source Apache Pulsar technology.

The Kesque technology became the original foundation for the Astra Streaming service, which provides a commercially supported event data streaming capability. While Astra Streaming started out only supporting Pulsar, with the new release, DataStax had extended the technology to support Apache Kafka, open source RabbitMQ and Java Message Service (JMS)-based data streams as well.

DataStax has multiple competitors in the streaming space, including Confluent, which is one of the leading contributors to Kafka, as well as Pulsar-based vendors including StreamNative.

While Astra Streaming now has extended its protocol support beyond Pulsar, it still has a few gaps to fill. Among the other popular formats that Astra Streaming doesn't currently support are MQTT and Apache ActiveMQ, which are commonly used for IoT applications.

Among DataStax's Astra Streaming users is Michael Smith, director of engineering at financial services firm Commonstock in San Francisco.

The firm’s data architecture provides services for financial market data, user portfolio data and user comments, and each of the services communicate with each other via APIs.

Also, Commonstock has a service that recommends content to display in a user’s feed. In order to make recommendations, the firm needs to get metadata from multiple services in real time. That's where Astra Streaming fits in to the company’s IT architecture.

"We use Astra streaming as a mechanism to generate events on services that other services can subscribe to," Smith said.

An example is when Commonstock recommends content based on whether someone a customer follows “likes” a trade that someone else made, Smith said.