DataStax Astra DB integrates real-time data streaming

DataStax extended its Astra DB cloud database with a new capability -- generally available on March 24 -- that integrates real-time data streaming for change data capture.

Based in Santa Clara, Calif., the real-time data vendor builds its Astra DB database-as-a-service platform on top of the open source Apache Cassandra database.

In January 2021, DataStax acquired event streaming vendor Kesque, which builds a platform based on the Apache Pulsar technology. DataStax brought that Pulsar technology to Astra DB to provide real-time CDC capabilities that can support analytics, business intelligence and operational applications.

"Building a streaming change data capture solution linked to NoSQL Cassandra is a smart strategy for DataStax," said IDC analyst Amy Machado.

Why real-time data streaming matters for DataStax Astra DB Machado noted that IDC survey data shows that the use of CDC is growing and that more organizations plan to use it in the next 12 to18 months for populating real-time data streams. DataStax is listening to what developers and IT managers want, she said. "CDC allows for fast data movement by listening to the data, supporting real-time streaming analytics and machine learning, to determine what is happening now in the business environment," she said. Real time data streams are well suited for hybrid or cloud environments and can boost insights at scale across the organization by helping to unlock data from departmental silos for more strategic use across the business, Machado said. "IDC understands that most streaming data use cases revolve around transactional or operational procedures, but the percentage of organizations using CDC to drive real-time analytics is growing with big potential," she said.