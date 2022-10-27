Cinchy raises $14.5M to expand dataware data management

Cinchy is looking to grow its dataware data management technology with the help of a $14.5 million Series B funding round it revealed on Thursday.

The 2017 startup, based in Toronto, develops a type of technology called dataware, which lets organizations view, manage and integrate data across disparate data sources.

The Cinchy approach is an attempt to create a new type of data fabric that connects different data sources together in a way that the vendor claims will "liberate" data from isolated sources.

The dataware model provides a central repository where data from different sources can be integrated. That data is then accessible to other applications by way of a universal API for data and a data browser.

The market for data fabric and data integration is competitive with multiple vendors vying for market share. Talend develops a data fabric technology. Informatica is a leading vendor in data integration and Denodo has a data virtualization platform that helps organization use data located in different locations.

How Cinchy dataware data management helps users Among Cinchy's users is Benjamin Von Euw, innovation leader at Quebec City-based iA Financial Group. The company is using the dataware technology to help deal with the challenge of having a lot of data in many different places. "We grew up by acquisition," Von Euw said. "We have mainframes. We have Oracle. We have all kinds of databases, local and in the cloud. Any kind of technology out there, we have got it." Cinchy is also being used by Forgepoint Capital, based in San Mateo, Calif., which is one of Cinchy's investors. As a venture capital firm, the company is continually trying to improve its processes for correlating research and investment theses, and maintaining and providing benchmarking data to its portfolio companies, said Reynaldo Kirton, senior associate at Forgepoint Capital. "Cinchy facilitates these processes by providing a centralized data platform with intelligent data augmentation that dynamically enriches and links data from siloed data sources," Kirton said. The data browser in the Cinchy platform is also helpful for his firm, Kirton added. The data browser lets business users interact with, analyze, and create live dashboards on integrated data without depending on data analysts. Before Cinchy, analysis on combined data sources required manually copying and pasting data from different sources into Excel spreadsheets, Kirton said.