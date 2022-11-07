EdgeDB raises $15M for open source graph-relational database

Open source database EdgeDB got a boost on Monday as the startup, founded in 2019, raised $15 million in series A funding.

EdgeDB has developed an open source relational database technology that integrates graph database concepts as well as object-relational mapping (ORM) capabilities.

The EdgeDB database uses the open source PostgreSQL relational database as a foundation for what it calls a graph-relational database and has built out its own query language called EdgeQL. With the new funding, EdgeDB said it will continue developing its open source technology as well as building out a cloud service it expects to be available in 2023.

EdgeDB competes with a number of different databases aimed at developers, including PlanetScale, Yugabyte and Supabase.

EdgeDB allows us to build features much faster. We don't have to worry about how our relational data connects under the hood -- we just define the connections, and EdgeDB does the rest. Jeremy BermanCo-founder and CTO, BeatGig

One organization that is using EdgeDB now is online music booking system BeatGig. BeatGig's platform uses EdgeDB to store all its data, including user data as well as artist and booking data, said Jeremy Berman, co-founder and CTO. BeatGig had previously been using Google's Firestore and Redis for its database deployments.

"EdgeDB allows us to build features much faster," Berman said. "We don't have to worry about how our relational data connects under the hood -- we just define the connections, and EdgeDB does the rest."