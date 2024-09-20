Metadata management tools: 9 top options to fulfill key needs

Policies and procedures aren't enough to properly manage large amounts of metadata. Organizations must find the metadata management tool that best fits their goals and needs.

Metadata is data that describes other data. For example, a user can sort their computer files by name, creation and modification dates, file type and size. Metadata helps define, organize, track and catalog data so it doesn't get lost or deleted by accident.

As organizations acquire and ingest more data, often from a variety of sources, they encounter data sprawl. Data sprawl happens when data is disparate, unorganized or lacks critical information. It can cause incorrect insights and inhibit data-driven decision-making.

To help avoid such scenarios, organizations need a metadata management tool that can rapidly organize and standardize metadata and keep pace with data growth. Metadata management tools with automated capabilities can help organize metadata to accelerate data analysis, simplify data cataloging and improve data governance. It's important to select a tool with a feature set that matches organizational data needs, whether the data is complex, from disparate sources, unstructured in a data lake or highly sensitive data that needs secure protection.

Nine tools that excel at metadata management were selected for this list based on their comprehensive feature sets. Tools were evaluated using research from reputable sources including CRN, Forbes, Forrester Research, Gartner, Spark Research and additional market research by TechTarget editors. This unranked list is in alphabetical order.

1. Alation Alation is a leading platform for data intelligence. It acts as a central hub for data. Alation Data Catalog, Alation Data Governance and Alation Analytics underpin the platform. They work together to organize data, provide a unified view of metadata across asset types and rapidly deliver trustworthy data to users. Alation was named a leader in "The Forrester Wave: Data Governance Solutions, Q3 2023" report -- the highest possible score in the data governance management criterion. Alation features a metadata management ecosystem that can connect with tools such as Slack, Microsoft Excel and Tableau, making it easy for users to find and pull data into the tools they use every day. Alation currently serves 40% of the Fortune 100 and features more than 100 enterprise APIs. It's a good fit for large organizations that need to simplify integrations and serve a broad user base from data engineers to knowledge workers

2. Alex Solutions Alex Solutions is a metadata management platform that features data cataloging, data quality and data lineage capabilities. The platform comes with more than 95 connectors that can automatically deploy and instantly catalog metadata across the organization. One of its features, Alex Data Lineage, can simplify data governance by helping users identify an affected table, find the source of an inaccurate report and immediately remediate issues with automated workflows. For three years in a row, Alex Solutions was recognized as a leader in Gartner's "Magic Quadrant for Metadata Management Solutions." In 2021, the company was also named a representative vendor in Garner's "Market Guide on Metadata Management." Alex Data Lineage structurally fits a modern enterprise. The platform can seamlessly merge with enterprise data systems, making it a good fit for organizations looking for a rapid time-to-value.

3. Atlan Atlan is an active metadata platform that's built on open source architecture, making it flexible for modern data needs. Traditional data catalogs are typically static and closed off, but Atlan functions as a bridge between data sources and the tools that need data to provide valuable outputs. It can connect directly to Slack, Microsoft Teams to Power BI. Users can view data and inspect metadata lineage in their everyday applications. Atlan was recognized as a leader in "The Forrester Wave: Enterprise Data Catalogs for DataOps, Q2 2022" report. Atlan features a custom metadata builder that allows users to personalize their own data stacks. For example, using a modular, no-code interface, a user can create custom widgets and filters, and crowdsource metadata to design a tool for their unique needs. The high customizability and easy-to-use interface make Atlan a good pick for organizations that want high levels of control over their metadata.

4. Azure Data Catalog Microsoft's Azure Data Catalog is a metadata catalog that helps users register enterprise data assets, making it easy to organize assets and find the data they're looking for. Azure Data Catalog is a fully managed service; it stores data in Microsoft's secure Azure cloud, so users can access data from anywhere, anytime. It's also based on a pay-as-you-go model and can be bundled with other Microsoft products, which can make it appealing to teams that want an affordable option and more control over their pricing. Recognized as a leader in "The Forrester Wave: Enterprise Data Catalogs for DataOps, Q2 2022" report, Microsoft's Azure Data Catalog is a popular option due to its compatibility with Microsoft productivity products. That said, Azure Data Catalog is not a long-term solution because it's only available until the end of 2025. Microsoft is developing the next generation of Azure Data Catalog, Microsoft Purview, which is more comprehensively focused on data management. In addition to advanced data catalog functionality, it provides data classification, labeling and compliance policy enforcement capabilities to deliver a unified governance platform. Purview relies on Azure architecture and the pay-as-you-go model. Azure Data Catalog users can migrate metadata to Purview with a specific API.

5. Collibra Data Intelligence Platform Collibra is a unified data intelligence platform powered by active metadata at its core. It features a flexible operating model that enables users to design their own data environment based on the unique specifications of their organization. Assisting this process is a no-code-like interface where users of all technical skill levels can find and take advantage of data by using drag-and-drop tools to build data workflows. Like Alation, Collibra was recognized as a leader in "The Forrester Wave: Data Governance Solutions, Q3 2023" report. Collibra connects with more than 100 systems and applications, including BI tools such as Salesforce, Databricks and Tableau. It has a browser extension that can feed data directly into web applications, as well. Its ease of use makes it a good option for those looking to align metadata and build a shared data foundation for the whole organization, from business users to data governance officers.

6. Erwin Data Intelligence by Quest Erwin Data Intelligence is a platform that supports an active metadata management approach driven by automation. It harvests, transforms and feeds metadata into a central data catalog automatically, which can help users understand the relationships between data by providing business context. Erwin's core metadata components support the metadata capabilities, which include the platform's data literacy, connectors and quality features that fuel smart data use across sources. Quest Software acquired Erwin in 2021. The "SPARK Matrix: Metadata Management 2023" report recognized Erwin as a leader. The SPARK Matrix assessment evaluated more than 20 metadata management tools and Erwin's variety of metadata capabilities set it apart as a leader. Erwin also features a data marketplace where users can shop for enterprise data. For example, a user could search for a customer data set and find a variety of relevant options. Ratings of the data sets indicate the completeness of the data and who owns it. It's an easy way to find well-tested AI models and the best-fitting data sets for particular uses.

7. IBM Manta Data Lineage Manta is a unified data lineage platform. Data lineage is a visual history of data -- it tracks all the metadata of assets, their creation, modifications over time and the path that data takes through an organization's systems. Understanding the flow and history of data, and the end-to-end lineage of data can help organizations scale data operations and meet governance requirements. The breadth and granularity of Manta distinguish it in the data lineage market and make it one of the most comprehensive metadata management tools. IBM acquired Manta in 2023. The two companies began a fruitful partnership in 2022, integrating Manta's capabilities with IBM's AI and data governance capabilities. Manta's clients include leading global brands such as T-Mobile. Manta's automated data lineage capabilities combined with IBM's approach to security make the tool a good fit for organizations that face regulatory compliance challenges, such as financial services or healthcare. Reports showcase a lineage summary with the option to drill deeper into technical details, which can help build trust in data and track governance artifacts to ensure compliance.

8. Octopai Octopai is a centralized metadata management automation platform. Its automation and machine learning capabilities can help users rapidly and precisely discover shared metadata. Octopai's flexible architecture is compatible across on-premises, cloud-based or hybrid deployments. The platform can cover the entire data ecosystem, providing comprehensive data lineage and technical documentation for all metadata needs. Octopai received the Best Data Discovery and Catalog Solution for 2023 from the A-Team Group's Data Management Insight Awards. One standout feature of Octopai is its generative AI agent called Octomize AI. The feature can auto-correct syntax errors, improve performance, shepherd system migrations and provide business insights for every script and process. Intelligent automation can optimize metadata management at scale.