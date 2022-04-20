Sungard files second Chapter 11 bankruptcy

Sungard Availability Services declared Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the U.S., the second in the company's recent history.

Sungard leadership cited a myriad of reasons for the business slump in a press release, such as rising energy costs and more organizations adopting a remote work strategy due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The disaster recovery service provider, which did not respond to requests for comment, sells data center recovery and rollover capabilities for customers to maintain business continuity and quickly replicate their technology infrastructure.

Sungard's focus on temporary office spaces and continuity of office work at colocation facilities during a time when companies increasingly turned to cloud services made parts of the company's business model fall out of step with the times, said Ray Lucchesi, president of Silverton Consulting. Lucchesi previously worked with Sungard as a consultant.

"There's potential for them to get out of Chapter 11 over time," Lucchesi said. "They have to look forward. For the last 10 years, they've been looking back, in my mind."

The changes needed for the company to continue might require a deeper reinvention than swapping around service packages and shedding some office buildings, said Marc Staimer, president of Dragon Slayer Consulting. Staimer has also provided consultant services to Sungard. Sungard's legacy with backup and disaster recovery services for mainframe systems could spin out of the property management albatross as a new cloud business, Staimer said.

"If they're going to succeed, they're going to have to reinvent themselves, like Druva, as a cloud company," he said. "Their entire infrastructure is aimed at a market that doesn't exist."

In the press release, Sungard said it will continue current operations and intends to meet existing obligations and contracts throughout its Chapter 11 filing. The company filed similar bankruptcy petitions in Canada and the U.K. through its subsidiaries.

Chapter 11 of the bankruptcy code in the U.S. allows a company to maintain ownership of its assets and operate normally throughout a reorganization process while paying off debts and meeting creditor demands. The process is less of a death knell for a business than a Chapter 7 filing, which involves liquidation of all assets to pay off debts.

Pandemic accelerated changes The Sungard disaster recovery service is available through the cloud and colocated data centers globally. The company operates colocation sites in 45 locations with some doubling as Workplace Recovery Centers, which allow Sungard customers to use prefab office cubicles, meeting rooms and conference spaces to continue operations during the recovery process. Workplace Recovery Centers differentiated Sungard in the market, but have since become a "challenge inherent" to the company due to the ongoing pandemic and remote work trend, according to the Sungard press release. The company previously completed a Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing in May 2019. The filing did eliminate "more than $800 million in debt and infused $100 million of new liquidity," but failed to ultimately resolve the cost of property upkeep, according to the company. "[The] process did not solve for challenges inherent to the Company's operating structure, mainly uneconomical leases and underutilized space," the release said. The adoption of cloud-native technologies, such as containers, and organizations' focus on finding talent to modernize applications for the cloud -- trends exacerbated by the pandemic -- have made such office spaces ultimately redundant in the best of times, Lucchesi said. "You don't need an office space anymore," Lucchesi said. "Even those have moved, to a certain extent, into the cloud. The need for those services is shrinking." The disaster recovery protocols and standards the company follows are among the best in the business, Staimer noted, but they require physical intervention by customers who have become more familiar with the automated features of the cloud. "Just because they get it doesn't mean they're on the bleeding edge," Staimer said. "People are not going to bring their tapes to [Sungard's] data center."