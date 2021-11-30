AWS AI for analytics partner tool simplifies model building

AWS is out with a new tool aimed at helping enterprises use AI and machine learning to gain better insights from data in concert with interfaces and integrations from AWS vendor partners.

The tech giant at its AWS re:Invent conference on Nov. 29 introduced AI for Data Analytics Partner Solutions (AIDA). The new offering enables business experts with varying levels of data science knowledge and experience to build ML models for business applications.

The partners The partners are independent software vendors and system integrators with databases, analytics and business intelligence platforms and data warehouses that employ specialized intelligence to focus on business processes across multiple vertical industries, said Tracy Woo, an analyst at Forrester. Partners include Amplitude, Anaplan, Causality Link, Domo, Exasol, Interworks, Pegasystems, Provectus, Qlik, Snowflake, Tableau, Tibco and Workato. "[AIDA is] lowering the barrier to entry for business users or non-AI trained experts to use more commonplace languages like SQL to embed AI software solutions into the AWS environment using Amazon SageMaker Autopilot," Woo said. The Autopilot tool is the automated machine learning component of AWS' Sagemaker suite of AI tools.

Challenges for business experts According to AWS, enterprises often face challenges when trying to build ML-driven analytics applications for business users. This task requires deep experience building and maintaining specific machine learning models, as well as collaboration between data scientists with Python knowledge, business experts with Excel and SQL knowledge, and those with workflow and data visualization tools knowledge. Because of these requirements, predictive analytics projects often are limited in scale or hard to implement, especially for organizations without enough resources and talent. AIDA helps businesses easily embed AI software tools using AWS SageMaker. The new AWS offering aims to bridge the tech skill gap that most enterprises are facing, especially with AI and cloud technology, Woo said. As cloud and AI are reaching mainstream adoption scale, many organizations are finding it difficult to compete or hire the right tech talent. Since the AIDA system uses GUI-based or more common coding language control, enterprises can be more competitive and add insight to their business processes, while not necessarily having to rely on skilled AI or data analytics experts to do so.