New U.S. Chamber of Commerce commission to promote AI

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce wants to make the U.S. the leading country in AI technology.

The chamber on Jan. 18 launched its Artificial Intelligence Commission on Competition, Inclusion, and Innovation.

The chamber said the bipartisan commission will advance U.S. leadership in the use and regulation of AI technology. Consisting of 11 members, the commission is co-chaired by former Rep. John Delaney (D-Maryland) and Rep. Mike Ferguson (R-New Jersey). Other members of the AI commission include technology experts from organizations including IBM, Bank of America, George Mason University and others.

The primary audience for the Commission's report -- which it expects to be out in late summer or early fall -- will be federal policymakers. The commission wants to spur legislative frameworks for how to develop a national strategy for the U.S. to compete better in research development, AI fairness and regulation.

Making the U.S. a leader in AI "The nation that leads in AI is going to be the nation that leads the world in the 21st century economy," said Jordan Crenshaw, vice president of the chamber’s Technology Engagement Center. "I think we're at a point right now where we have a serious threat from China on being beat out on AI." The Department of Defense is worried that China is already ahead of the U.S. in AI, and China is ahead of the U.S. in academic AI research, he said. "One area where the U.S. definitely is still leading is B2B AI," he said. However, there’s a lot of concern here about the government’s low profile in AI. But the perception that the U.S. has fallen behind China on AI is not altogether accurate, said Kashyap Kompella, an analyst at RPA2AI who studies AI policies around the world. "The U.S. remains the innovation central of AI with a thriving trifecta of academia, industry and risk capital," said Kompella. Although the Chinese government issued AI guidelines recently, Kompella said they probably wouldn’t work in other countries. "It's sort of like putting parental controls on your TV for children, which won't fly in a lot of countries," he added.