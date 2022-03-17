DataRobot aims AI Cloud 8.0 at 'unpredictable market'

Independent AI vendor DataRobot updated its AI cloud platform with features it said will enable businesses to better deal with changing market conditions and continuously optimize their AI systems.

Among the new capabilities in DataRobot's AI Cloud 8.0, released on March 17, is AI App Builder, which the vendor said will enable organizations to better adapt to what it called an "unpredictable market landscape."

For the past couple of years, organizations have had to deal with a pandemic, unreliable supply chains, and plans to bring workers back to the office or operate with hybrid workforces. All of these have contributed to "uncharted market challenges," the vendor said.

The updated platform also includes a continuous AI cloud capability that recommends the best models for organizations to use to predict desired business results.

Continuous AI DataRobot is providing a mechanism for enterprises that have difficulties continuously training and updating models to keep models from going stale, said Andy Thurai, an analyst at Constellation Research. "AI models skew over time," Thurai said. AI models skew over time. Andy ThuraiAnalyst, Constellation Research When data scientists create models based on historical data, those models will need to be continuously updated or they will lose their value, he said. "DataRobot AI Cloud 8.0 is aiming to address that problem," Thurai continued. "They may be successful given their past history, but it's hard to tell." The process of generating AI models, evaluating them to determine which is best and then putting them into production is not only hard, but can also take years, said David Menninger, an analyst at Ventana Research. "As recently as two years ago, companies were updating their models quarterly," he said. "[It's] such a time-consuming process." So a capability that will help enterprises automatically generate challenger models and replace existing models easily with no downtime will enable enterprises to save time, Menninger said. AI Cloud 8.0 also provides new integrations with Microsoft Active Directory and Scoring Code for cloud data platform vendor Snowflake, expanding DataRobot's connections to data sources and formats, as well as business applications. The Snowflake integration is significant because of Snowflake's fast-growing influence in the cloud data management market, Menninger said. DataRobot's latest bid to tie its platform to Snowflake comes after another integration with Snowflake in June 2021.