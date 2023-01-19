DataStax acquires ML vendor as part of AI evolution

After acquiring machine learning vendor Kaskada, database and real-time event streaming vendor DataStax is shifting its focus to AI and ML.

The vendor, based in Santa Clara, Calif., revealed the acquisition on Jan. 12 and said it plans make the Kaskada technology open source first and then offer a new ML cloud service later this year.

In somewhat of a rebranding, DataStax is now calling itself a "real-time AI company." Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed. Kaskada had raised $9.8 million since its founding in 2018.

Kaskada's technology processes large amounts of data while updating features for ML models over time.

Founded in 2010, DataStax is known for its Astra DB database-as-a-service based on Apache Cassandra.

DataStax's acquisition of Kaskada is its fifth since its DataStax was founded in 2010 and its first since acquiring cloud messaging vendor Kesque in January 2021.

Adding Kaskada to DataStax's portfolio will provide organizations an environment to develop applications inspired by AI, according to DataStax.