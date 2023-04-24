Foley legal AI lowers cost of reviewing tech contracts

AI is coming for the legal profession, and Foley & Lardner, a top 50 U.S. law firm, isn't waiting.

Foley & Lardner tapped ThoughtRiver's online contract review service as the foundation for Foley Equipped. The legal AI SaaS product includes the law firm's advice on handling 40 issues common in software agreements and non-tech pacts.

Foley isn't charging clients for the service, which gives them a head start on addressing problematic clauses.

"It's good for a jump-start on an agreement," said Chanley T. Howell, a partner at Foley & Lardner. "It doesn't give you all the answers. You still need some human intellect involved."

Foley & Lardner expects Equipped to reduce the cost of a contract review by 20% to 25%. Nevertheless, it's a necessary sacrifice at a time when studies show AI will handle many routine tasks within the legal profession.

"If we don't do it, other firms will," Howell said. "We've got to do things like this to remain competitive."

Indeed, a study by Princeton, New York University and the University of Pennsylvania found that AI will eventually perform many tasks done by paralegals and legal assistants today.

A Goldman Sachs study found that AI could perform 44% of tasks within the U.S. and European legal professions.

Automating contract reviews Foley Equipped is a first step toward automating routine legal work. For example, in the tech industry, software makers, SaaS providers and IT consultants use similar contracts within their respective markets. Foley & Lardner clients upload vendor agreements to Equipped, which flags clauses for review. The software also suggests modifications. Unless the customer is a Fortune 100 company, the most prominent tech vendors -- such as Microsoft, Salesforce or Oracle -- are unlikely to change the terms of their agreements, Howell said. Midsize and small tech companies are flexible. But whether the contract is negotiable, clients still need to know the risks associated with clauses that cover data protection, security and intellectual property. That knowledge allows companies to change business operations or add technology to lower the risks, said Christopher J. McKenna, a partner at Foley & Lardner. "A lot of companies do not think about that [risk] gap," McKenna said. Foley & Lardner separates its contract advice from ThoughtRiver's within Equipped. "The client would use us instead of going straight to ThoughtRiver because of the internal guidance," Howell said. "This is our playbook commentary, our advice. "We feel our contract language is really good." Clients can grab the law firm's advice and skip a final review by a Foley & Lardner attorney. However, that isn't what typically happens. "They want us for our partnership, so they're not just going to take all of our IP and run with it on their own," Howell said.