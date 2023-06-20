Tribe 9 Foods uses digital twin technology from AI startup

As a small enterprise, Tribe 9 Foods was in search of a system that would provide more insights into how customers viewed its products without spending much money acquiring that information.

The food manufacturing company specializes in pasta and gluten-free foods. Its brand includes RP's Pasta, Taste Republic, Yumbutter and Ona Foods. With fewer than 50 employees, Tribe 9 Foods wanted to be able to allocate both its money and resources into the right technology.

"Sometimes you can get away with one or the other, and spend a bunch of money if you don't have people, and that will get your efficiency for you -- or spend a little money, but put a ton of work into it to make up for that," said Andrew Allcock, senior marketing director at Tribe 9 Foods. "I can't do either."

Native AI's technology In search of a tool that can provide information on what consumers are thinking while still meeting its cost and talent requirements, Tribe 9 Foods, based in Madison, Wis., came across Native AI. Native AI is an AI startup that pulls data from public data sets such as reviews or comments posted on Amazon. It uses that data to create a digital twin or synthetic user that enterprise customers can use to learn more about what consumers think of their products. The startup is careful to stay away from ingesting personally identifiable information by tokenizing that information through a server to Amazon's S3 bucket, a storage service. The vendor seeks to provide enterprises with the same knowledge that brand managers or insight managers gain when researching what consumers think about certain products with surveys, chatbot panels and research projects. "As we looked at something like natural language processing and also the sheer amount of data consumers are leaving around products or services online ... we knew there was a right way to use that AI to accelerate that time to insight," said Frank Pica, co-founder and CEO of Native AI. "Using natural language processing -- AI -- instead of human beings really reduced that cost." [It] allows us to instantly always have a pulse on something. Andrew AllcockSenior marketing director, Tribe 9 Foods In Tribe 9 Foods' case, Native AI scraped all the reviews about the food manufacturing company from a public database. It imported that information into its platform, where Tribe 9 Foods could see consumers' consolidated sentiments about different product textures, flavors, packaging and other attributes. This allowed marketers to dive into the reviews and know what consumers were saying without having to do the manual work of looking through the reviews themselves. "[It] allows us to instantly always have a pulse on something," Allcock said.