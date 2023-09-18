New Anyscale service enables fine tuning of open source LLMs

The creators of the popular open source unified framework, Ray, introduced a new service for the generative AI market that enables developers to integrate LLMs into their applications using popular LLM APIs like Meta's Llama 2.

The vendor introduced the service, Endpoints, on Monday during its Anyscale Ray Summit conference in San Francisco. It is available now.

Endpoints is meant to make it easy for enterprises to get started with generative AI right away, Robert Nishihara, Anyscale's cofounder and CEO, said in an interview.

Endpoints help enterprises with the prototyping phase of generative AI, when enterprises are still figuring out how the technology fits their needs, Nishihara said.

Open source popularity The service enables Anyscale to capitalize on the growing interest in open source models from independent software vendors that are trying to figure out how to embed generative AI into new and existing products, according to Arun Chandrasekaran, an analyst at Gartner. Open source models are particularly useful for financial and telecommunications companies that have a high level of engineering that enables them to work with and manipulate open source models to fit their needs, he said. "We have seen more state-of-the-art open source models emerge," Chandrasekaran said, noting that the most significant among these is Llama 2. "Anyscale is really trying to provide a platform that will enable [enterprises] to take these models and fine tune them and perhaps run them more efficiently in production." For Anyscale, the interest in open source is telling of the future. "We believe open models will dominate," Nishihara said. "Looking at the trajectory, open models will become the default ways to power most business applications."