Podcast: Sama responds to AI data labeling criticism

Data labeling and annotation vendor Sama seeks to make an impact not only in the tech market but also in parts of the world where it's hard for people to partake in the digital economy.

As a women-led B Corporation chartered to do social and environmental good, Sama employs numerous people in countries such as Kenya and has created, said CEO Wendy Gonzalez on the latest episode of the Targeting AI podcast from TechTarget Editorial. She said the company has created more than 10,000 jobs in those regions.

Yet Sama has faced intense criticism for paying substandard wages to workers in Africa and also subjecting them to inhumane work environments by requiring them to view and then label offensive and violent images.

On the podcast, Gonzalez blamed some of the practices on its former client, generative AI giant OpenAI. She also argued that her company created decently paying jobs for people who otherwise would have trouble gaining employment.

"It went beyond the boundaries of work that we were comfortable doing," Gonzalez said. "It was only in existence for a handful of months."

Meanwhile, Sama's business mission is to help enterprises minimize the risk of AI model failure using its data annotating services.

New multi-cloud integration Most recently, on Jan. 24, the vendor introduced a multi-cloud integration strategy in its platform to increase the speed of new project onboarding. The integration allows enterprises to keep their data on one of the three top cloud providers – AWS, Microsoft and Google -- while still giving Sama access to the data. It also enables faster onboarding to the Same platform and an integration suite compatible with Python SDKs and the Databricks platform. The integration reduces the cost of data egress because it eliminates the need for organizations to move data around in a multi-cloud model deployment, said Gartner analyst Sid Nag. "It speeds up application development via integration with other SDKs and programming language models while conforming to compliance and security models," Nag added. However, it's unclear how the Sama product gets access to the data contained in an organization's primary cloud provider, Nag continued.