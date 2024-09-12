OpenAI releases new models that provide better reasoning

OpenAI on Thursday released new reasoning models in preview.

OpenAI o1 is a series of AI models designed to spend more time thinking or processing information before responding, according to the ChatGPT creator.

The models have learned to refine their thinking process and try different strategies during training, OpenAI said.

OpenAI also introduced OpenAI o1-mini, a cheaper reasoning model that is effective at coding.

The new models have so far received a mixed reception.

A step forward Better reasoning AI models are a step towards agentic models and AI agents -- AI systems that perform tasks with little or no human intervention. Many vendors, notably Google, are also working towards creating better reasoning models. “It is definitely a step forward, showing a clear evolutionary pattern for the generative AI models,” said Gartner analyst Arun Chandrasekaran. “Agents require many different capabilities, one of which is clearly reasoning. This is definitely one of the key pillars toward enabling more autonomous agents in the future.” Other than reasoning, AI agents also need memory and orchestration, he continued. While OpenAI seems to be introducing reasoning to the models with reinforcement learning techniques, it has yet to reveal any deep technical details about the models. Reinforcement learning teaches large language models (LLMs) and small language models to achieve better results using certain actions that penalize bad results and reward good ones. While the new OpenAI models are good at reasoning, which is particularly useful for math and coding, it's not clear how enterprises would use the models. Better reasoning sounds good but for enterprises having to navigate the slower response time and the higher cost of the o1 and o1-mini models compared to faster LLMs might be challenging, Chandrasekaran said. OpenAI has yet to reveal cost details for the models.