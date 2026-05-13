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Is it time to adopt autonomous endpoint management software?
Autonomous endpoint management tools promise AI-driven device oversight, but are they truly innovative, or just rebranded automation? Here's what IT leaders need to know.
Vendors say autonomous endpoint management uses AI to handle devices without IT intervention. Enterprise organizations, meanwhile, need to separate real innovation from marketing hype.
Managing endpoint environments has always been a complicated process. However, the degree of complexity has increased in recent years due to a variety of factors, including device sprawl, hybrid work and multi-platform endpoint use. At the same time, enterprise IT departments are under ever-increasing pressure to deliver faster deployment cycles and better security, while continuing to operate within a strict regulatory environment.
Some vendors are positioning autonomous endpoint management software as the best option for coping with these challenges. IT leaders must carefully consider whether this is truly a new category of IT tool, delivering new and much-needed capabilities, or if it's simply a rebranding of the same features that have been widely available for years.
What is autonomous endpoint management?
Autonomous endpoint management, or AEM, is a broad category of software that is designed for hands-off endpoint monitoring and management. Vendors use a variety of names to describe these capabilities. Some of the more frequently used terms include autonomous IT, autonomous workspace, self-driving IT and AI-driven endpoint operations.
AEM capabilities can differ from one vendor's product to the next, but by and large, AEM software incorporates four main capabilities:
- Continuous monitoring of endpoints.
- Automated detection of problems, policy drift or compliance violations.
- Automatic remediation of detected issues.
- Automatic application of security and compliance policies.
What is the difference between "automated" and "autonomous"?
Automated endpoint management tools have been around for years, so business leaders need to consider what, if anything, changes with autonomous endpoint management.
The automated systems that are so widely used today are largely based on human-defined logic. They rely on scripting, policies or workflows. These mechanisms enable the software to take a rules-based approach to automation. Events are treated as triggers for rules that invoke a pre-defined response to the event -- "if X happens, then do Y."
Next-generation autonomous tools use AI or machine learning, with less reliance on a rigid set of rules. In theory, this means that an autonomous tool could enable adaptive decision-making. The software might require some basic ground rules, but it wouldn't require every single remediation action to be explicitly defined. In any case, next-generation AEM tools seek to unify the various aspects associated with endpoint management into a closed-loop system. The goal is to significantly reduce the need for human intervention in the detection, decision-making and remediation cycle.
Although automated and autonomous endpoint management software rely on different technology, both seek to solve similar problems, such as the difficulty of maintaining real-time awareness of endpoint health information, especially when multiple OSes and device types are in active use.
In both cases, vendors sometimes position their products as tools for reducing the volume of repetitive support tickets as well. The idea is that by automatically addressing the simpler issues, these products free up support staff to focus on more pressing matters.
Additionally, both are designed to speed up the device onboarding process and ensure that software is deployed in a consistent manner. This isn't just about speed, although that is a benefit. It's also about removing the possibility of human errors that so often occur as a part of manual device provisioning.
Why is autonomous endpoint management getting popular now?
Since automated endpoint management software has been around for so long, it's reasonable to question why vendors are suddenly pushing autonomous tools.
Part of the impetus for this trend is the hype around AI. Vendors are trying to capitalize on the hype cycle that has been so heavily influencing IT ops. However, there might be more to it than that.
Enterprise IT has expressed an interest in self-healing infrastructure. The basic concept of self-healing has been around for a while now. However, vendors seem to be working toward a future in which the entire IT infrastructure can holistically heal itself, so the self-healing capabilities aren't limited to certain areas. While it's true that autonomous endpoint management isn't an infrastructure-wide self-healing tool, it's certainly a step in that direction.
Another reason why autonomous endpoint management is trending is that there's often a skills shortage for endpoint management tasks. Endpoint device complexity continues to increase, and IT professionals are being asked to support a diverse collection of devices. It's unrealistic to expect IT pros to be experts on every device type, especially when those devices and their OSes evolve at such a rapid pace. An autonomous platform might be able to keep up with these changes and develop device expertise more quickly and easily than humans.
Finally, AEM is trending because vendors are trying to position themselves based on market forces -- beyond the AI hype cycle. A recent report from Omdia, a division of Informa TechTarget, found that organizations are increasingly investing in endpoint automation tools and AI-driven IT ops, although the maturity of these deployments varies widely from one organization to the next. In the July 2025 survey of 364 IT and cybersecurity professionals, 50% of respondents said they were currently using or piloting AEM. Another 46% said they had plans or interest in deploying AEM.
Are AEM tools mature enough for enterprise use?
Autonomous endpoint management tools vary greatly in their level of maturity, so it's important to carefully evaluate these products prior to making a purchasing decision. There can be a wide gap in terms of their level of autonomy, with some tools being more capable than others.
Control and handling can also differ from one tool to another. If an organization plans to hand its endpoint management tasks over to an autonomous tool, then AI accountability should be built in. Specifically, the IT department needs to be able to see why the tool made a particular decision in the event that it does something unexpected.
It's critical for vendors to provide their customers with a level of control over the AI. In other words, organizations should have the ability to define policies that drive and constrain the tool's behavior. It's also worth considering whether a vendor includes any failure-handling capabilities. At a minimum, there should be a way for an organization's IT staff to roll back the changes if an autonomous tool does something undesirable. There should also be a mechanism that can alert the IT staff any time that automated actions fail or the tool detects an unexpected condition.
Because AEM is still relatively new, organizations should be aware of potential shortcomings, including the risk of over-automation or integration challenges. In addition, organizations must make sure these tools don't carry the potential to introduce new security gaps or compliance problems.
Key decision-making criteria
Organizations should consider the following factors as they evaluate their options for AEM:
- Transparency. Can the system provide a defensible explanation of its actions? Does it provide detailed audit logging?
- Control. Can an administrator set boundaries, and is there a way to require a human approval process prior to performing high-risk actions?
- Security and compliance. Does the tool enable consistent policy enforcement? How easy will it be for the tool to adapt to changing security policies or regulatory requirements?
- Deployment and integration. How easily does the product integrate with the organization's existing IT infrastructure? How easily does it integrate with other management or reporting tools that the organization might use?
AEM should be viewed as an evolution of existing endpoint management tools, rather than a brand new tool category. The big question for IT decision-makers is not whether automation exists. Instead, they need to ask how much control they can retain, and whether there's a way to quantify the risk reduction or operational efficiency gains provided by such a tool.
Brien Posey is a former 22-time Microsoft MVP and a commercial astronaut candidate. In his more than 30 years in IT, he has served as a lead network engineer for the U.S. Department of Defense and a network administrator for some of the largest insurance companies in America.
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