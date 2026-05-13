Is it time to adopt autonomous endpoint management software?

Vendors say autonomous endpoint management uses AI to handle devices without IT intervention. Enterprise organizations, meanwhile, need to separate real innovation from marketing hype.

Managing endpoint environments has always been a complicated process. However, the degree of complexity has increased in recent years due to a variety of factors, including device sprawl, hybrid work and multi-platform endpoint use. At the same time, enterprise IT departments are under ever-increasing pressure to deliver faster deployment cycles and better security, while continuing to operate within a strict regulatory environment.

Some vendors are positioning autonomous endpoint management software as the best option for coping with these challenges. IT leaders must carefully consider whether this is truly a new category of IT tool, delivering new and much-needed capabilities, or if it's simply a rebranding of the same features that have been widely available for years.

What is autonomous endpoint management? Autonomous endpoint management, or AEM, is a broad category of software that is designed for hands-off endpoint monitoring and management. Vendors use a variety of names to describe these capabilities. Some of the more frequently used terms include autonomous IT, autonomous workspace, self-driving IT and AI-driven endpoint operations. AEM capabilities can differ from one vendor's product to the next, but by and large, AEM software incorporates four main capabilities: Continuous monitoring of endpoints. Automated detection of problems, policy drift or compliance violations. Automatic remediation of detected issues. Automatic application of security and compliance policies.

What is the difference between "automated" and "autonomous"? Automated endpoint management tools have been around for years, so business leaders need to consider what, if anything, changes with autonomous endpoint management. The automated systems that are so widely used today are largely based on human-defined logic. They rely on scripting, policies or workflows. These mechanisms enable the software to take a rules-based approach to automation. Events are treated as triggers for rules that invoke a pre-defined response to the event -- "if X happens, then do Y." Next-generation autonomous tools use AI or machine learning, with less reliance on a rigid set of rules. In theory, this means that an autonomous tool could enable adaptive decision-making. The software might require some basic ground rules, but it wouldn't require every single remediation action to be explicitly defined. In any case, next-generation AEM tools seek to unify the various aspects associated with endpoint management into a closed-loop system. The goal is to significantly reduce the need for human intervention in the detection, decision-making and remediation cycle. Although automated and autonomous endpoint management software rely on different technology, both seek to solve similar problems, such as the difficulty of maintaining real-time awareness of endpoint health information, especially when multiple OSes and device types are in active use. In both cases, vendors sometimes position their products as tools for reducing the volume of repetitive support tickets as well. The idea is that by automatically addressing the simpler issues, these products free up support staff to focus on more pressing matters. Additionally, both are designed to speed up the device onboarding process and ensure that software is deployed in a consistent manner. This isn't just about speed, although that is a benefit. It's also about removing the possibility of human errors that so often occur as a part of manual device provisioning.

Why is autonomous endpoint management getting popular now? Since automated endpoint management software has been around for so long, it's reasonable to question why vendors are suddenly pushing autonomous tools. Part of the impetus for this trend is the hype around AI. Vendors are trying to capitalize on the hype cycle that has been so heavily influencing IT ops. However, there might be more to it than that. Enterprise IT has expressed an interest in self-healing infrastructure. The basic concept of self-healing has been around for a while now. However, vendors seem to be working toward a future in which the entire IT infrastructure can holistically heal itself, so the self-healing capabilities aren't limited to certain areas. While it's true that autonomous endpoint management isn't an infrastructure-wide self-healing tool, it's certainly a step in that direction. Another reason why autonomous endpoint management is trending is that there's often a skills shortage for endpoint management tasks. Endpoint device complexity continues to increase, and IT professionals are being asked to support a diverse collection of devices. It's unrealistic to expect IT pros to be experts on every device type, especially when those devices and their OSes evolve at such a rapid pace. An autonomous platform might be able to keep up with these changes and develop device expertise more quickly and easily than humans. Finally, AEM is trending because vendors are trying to position themselves based on market forces -- beyond the AI hype cycle. A recent report from Omdia, a division of Informa TechTarget, found that organizations are increasingly investing in endpoint automation tools and AI-driven IT ops, although the maturity of these deployments varies widely from one organization to the next. In the July 2025 survey of 364 IT and cybersecurity professionals, 50% of respondents said they were currently using or piloting AEM. Another 46% said they had plans or interest in deploying AEM.