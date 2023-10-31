The Windows key (Winkey) is a key on a Windows-compatible computer keyboard that has the Microsoft Windows logo.

Te Windows key provides shortcuts. For example, pressing the key by itself will open the Windows Start menu. Pressing the Windows key together with other keys provides keyboard the user with a rich set of macros for basic Windows functions such as launching a search dialog.More advanced macros include access to System Properties or the Windows Mobility Center.

Windows users can identify all their available Windows key shortcuts by reviewing the Help resources for their specific operating system versions.

Below are some common Winkey macros.