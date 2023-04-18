How to use the Apple Rapid Security Response updates

One of the most important things that any organization can do to keep its IT resources secure is keep software such as desktop OSes up to date with the most recent security patches.

Once a vulnerability has been discovered, cybercriminals go to work quickly for ways to exploit the vulnerability. The biggest problem with this is that there can be a considerable gap between the date when a vulnerability is discovered and when affected systems are ultimately patched, leaving the systems vulnerable until those patches are released.

Further, IT professionals will also usually spend a bit of time testing patches to make sure they don't cause any problems, rather than deploying those patches the moment they become available.

Apple has adopted a new approach to security updates to help administrators roll out patches as quickly as possible. Previously, Apple would bundle security updates with full OS version updates, meaning users who upgraded to the latest macOS version would also receive all the latest security updates. The disadvantage to this approach, however, was that security updates were typically not available until the next OS version update.

When Apple introduced macOS Ventura and iOS 16, it also introduced its new Rapid Security Response feature, which will help administrators secure macOS desktops with timely patches.

What is the Rapid Security Response feature for Apple updates? With the Rapid Security Response feature, Apple has addressed the single biggest pain point that is most commonly associated with the patch management process: slow patch deployment. Windows users, for example, often complain of update fatigue. Microsoft pushes numerous patches to Windows machines, and most Windows security updates require a reboot. Microsoft has taken steps to make reboots less disruptive by reopening browser pages and applications following the reboot, as unwanted reboots can hinder user productivity and has potential for causing data loss. Conversely, Apple has designed its Rapid Security Response feature in a way that avoids the need for a reboot entirely. While it is possible for organizations to simply allow their Apple devices to automatically download and install updates, IT best practices have long underscored the importance of testing patches prior to mass deployment. As such, IT administrators should disable automatic updates and rely on a centralized tool that will allow them to wait to deploy updates until those updates have been adequately tested.