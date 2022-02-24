Internal SaaS ERP support vs. outsourcing: How to choose
Is outsourcing SaaS cloud ERP support the best fit? Learn the factors that IT leaders must weigh when deciding whether to keep SaaS cloud ERP support internal vs. outsourcing.
ERP software problems are potentially huge disruptors. Companies must ensure they make the right choice when deciding whether to keep their SaaS ERP support in-house or outsource their support.
Maintaining an organization's different systems goes beyond ensuring all the computer systems are up and operational, and companies should carefully consider what group will take on those tasks. Pursuing an IT outsourcing strategy could benefit organizations that want to utilize external expertise for their day-to-day support needs and eliminate the need for internal staff to work on those business applications. However, some companies may decide to keep their support internal so they're not relying on an outside party that lacks knowledge about their organization.
Keeping multiple considerations in mind is important when deciding whether to keep SaaS ERP support in-house or outsource it. Here are some of those factors.
Cost
A company that's implementing cost-cutting measures may consider outsourcing ERP support to avoid spending money on potentially expensive resources for their SaaS ERP system. However, in some cases, a growing company's ERP platform may require ongoing training and basic support.
For those organizations, hiring in-house application support staff to take care of basic training and incoming tickets triage may be the most cost-effective option.
The support staff's knowledge
Another important factor to consider is a support staff's knowledge of the company or lack thereof. When a company employee calls a third-party vendor for support, the third-party vendor employee may not be familiar with the company's specific processes and use cases.
By contrast, internal support team members bring organizational knowledge when solving SaaS ERP issues. Using an internal support team could save time during a crisis because a company employee doesn't have to communicate crucial organizational information to a third-party support vendor.
Risk mitigation
Companies may decide to employ only one or two staff members for SaaS ERP support to keep costs low. However, doing so puts organizations with extensive customization and complex systems at risk, as one employee leaving would have huge support repercussions. In addition, employee availability for 24-hour calls is more difficult to maintain if only one or two people work on ERP support.
If a company outsources SaaS ERP support to a third party, the third party is responsible for retaining as many employees as it takes to meet client requirements, including being available whenever a client requires support.