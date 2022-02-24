Internal SaaS ERP support vs. outsourcing: How to choose

ERP software problems are potentially huge disruptors. Companies must ensure they make the right choice when deciding whether to keep their SaaS ERP support in-house or outsource their support.

Maintaining an organization's different systems goes beyond ensuring all the computer systems are up and operational, and companies should carefully consider what group will take on those tasks. Pursuing an IT outsourcing strategy could benefit organizations that want to utilize external expertise for their day-to-day support needs and eliminate the need for internal staff to work on those business applications. However, some companies may decide to keep their support internal so they're not relying on an outside party that lacks knowledge about their organization.

Keeping multiple considerations in mind is important when deciding whether to keep SaaS ERP support in-house or outsource it. Here are some of those factors.

Cost A company that's implementing cost-cutting measures may consider outsourcing ERP support to avoid spending money on potentially expensive resources for their SaaS ERP system. However, in some cases, a growing company's ERP platform may require ongoing training and basic support. For those organizations, hiring in-house application support staff to take care of basic training and incoming tickets triage may be the most cost-effective option.

The support staff's knowledge Another important factor to consider is a support staff's knowledge of the company or lack thereof. When a company employee calls a third-party vendor for support, the third-party vendor employee may not be familiar with the company's specific processes and use cases. By contrast, internal support team members bring organizational knowledge when solving SaaS ERP issues. Using an internal support team could save time during a crisis because a company employee doesn't have to communicate crucial organizational information to a third-party support vendor.