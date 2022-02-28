SaaS ERP customization vs. out of the box: Pros, cons

SaaS ERP software appeals to many companies because of the perceived reduction in support costs. However, some organizations considering SaaS ERP may find a system isn't a perfect fit and begin looking into customization. Company leaders should be aware of customization's advantages and disadvantages before embarking on it.

One of SaaS ERP software's biggest benefits is that it's generally ready for use once an organization selects it. Some software may require some basic configurations up front, but organizations can generally use it out of the box, and it can support companies that specialize in manufacturing, retail, accounting and other areas. However, some organizations may opt to customize their platform to add needed support for additional data elements and automations.

Here's what to consider when deciding on SaaS ERP customization vs. out of the box.

SaaS ERP out of the box Organizations looking to minimize their ERP costs should likely use SaaS ERP out of the box. Doing so can also increase platform adoption speed, as the company won't need to wait for the system customization. In addition, the organization can use the SaaS ERP vendor's training material and videos without needing to modify them, since the company is adopting the system as is. That will also improve turnaround time for adoption and user training. However, the lack of customization means companies may need to redesign their unique business processes around their SaaS ERP.