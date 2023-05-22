ERP and APS: What are the differences?

While ERP software may fulfill some manufacturing companies' business management needs, others may require more help with scenarios like capacity planning and labor shortages. An Advanced Planning and Scheduling application can help solve those problems.

Companies can use ERP software to digitize and automate processes across their business. However, an ERP may not be able to handle more specific manufacturing challenges, requiring companies to seek out an Advanced Planning and Scheduling (APS) application.

Here's a deeper look at ERP software and APS as well as some situations in which companies may need to purchase APS in addition to their ERP.

What is ERP? Often first implemented to help a company's finance and accounting departments, ERP can also support teams in HR, manufacturing and warehousing, among others. As companies grow, they frequently have trouble maintaining their organizational data and using it to make decisions. The benefits of using an ERP include the fact that it is a single database, offers a consistent look and feel across its modules and features, and provides reporting and dashboards. ERP software can help a manufacturing company improve its production planning processes, but an ERP's functionality may not be able to handle the needs of complex and fast-changing manufacturing environments.

What is APS? As the name implies, an APS application concentrates on manufacturing planning and scheduling. As a manufacturing company grows, IT leaders may determine the organization needs to implement an APS application, as manufacturing facilities require detailed plans and schedules to ensure materials and resources will be available to meet customer delivery commitments. An APS application also allows users to adjust schedules as required for situations like delays in receiving materials or the need to expedite an order. The APS should be able to integrate with the ERP so a company can use the ERP's data for the APS as well and continue to use the ERP software for financial needs as well as other functions that the APS does not offer.