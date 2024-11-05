6 benefits of production planning

Manufacturing involves many processes and potential for mishaps. Carrying out production planning can help supply chain leaders ensure that their company's operations run as smoothly as possible.

Production planning software can help make the process easier and can enable supply chain leaders to respond more quickly when unexpected factors affect manufacturing. These factors can include weather, changes in workers' schedules and changes in availability of materials.

Learn more about how carrying out production planning can help manufacturing become more efficient, as well as other benefits.

What is production planning? Production planning is the process of figuring out how to effectively deploy available employees, equipment and materials to produce the right amount of products at the right time and for the least amount of money. Production planning helps companies produce high-quality products and reduce waste as much as possible.

The evolution of production planning Planning applications have always been key components of manufacturing software suites, which were first known as material requirements planning (MRP) and manufacturing resource planning (MRP II) software and then later as enterprise resource planning software. The first step in the production planning process is evaluating demand and inventory. A supply chain leader analyzes their company's backlog of orders or forecasted demand and balances it against the inventory that is available to fill that demand. This analysis reveals whether the company requires more inventory to produce the required items and is the basis for a master schedule that the supply chain leader can follow to create the needed products. In the original MRP and MRP II planning process, the next step -- material requirements planning -- involved planning the purchasing and production processes, including figuring out the start date for production and the quantity of items needed. However, at this point, production planning ran up against the limitations of early technology. Supply chain leaders had no way of knowing whether the factory could schedule and complete the work. The "infinite capacity assumption" severely limited the utility of production plans. The immediate fix for this shortcoming was capacity requirements planning (CRP) applications, which create a simulated schedule for all existing and planned manufacturing orders and then provide data about the ratio of workload versus capacity at each work center. However, striking the right balance was still difficult, even with the reports from CRP applications. In the 1990s, advanced planning and scheduling (APS) systems became available to help improve ERP software's capabilities. APS systems were able to make more sophisticated calculations than past technology and use those calculations to produce more realistic schedules. APS' most significant advancement, in addition to its improved calculation capabilities, was its ability to simultaneously carry out materials planning, or calculating the amount of materials required over a period of time, and capacity planning, or figuring out the amount of resources that a company needs to use to achieve manufacturing goals. The software looks at load vs. capacity while developing the production schedule and creates a plan based on information such as resource allocations and deadlines.

How AI has changed production planning The evolution continues with the addition of AI, including machine learning, to APS and ERP software. AI's capabilities can make production planning even more accurate and help supply chain leaders more easily adjust production schedules and other aspects of planning when unexpected factors occur. AI can also help supply chain leaders optimize their use of resources and ensure products are delivered to customers on time.