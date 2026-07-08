Prepare a complete ERP readiness assessment for your company

Before deciding to acquire and implement an ERP system, companies can perform an ERP readiness assessment. The assessment will inform leaders about the organization's ability to take on this type of project before investing time, money and effort.

Key questions the assessment will answer include the financial viability of the project, the business need and the availability of resources required. The assessment also covers other topics, such as quantifying the cost of staying with the status quo, the cultural readiness and adaptability of employees, and how prepared the company is with documented processes, procedures and policies that can be implemented in the ERP.

With the assessment complete, the organization's leaders can determine if it is ready for an ERP project -- or when it could be ready -- and all the steps that must be taken before the project begins. For example, the assessment might highlight significant technical gaps that must be addressed before kicking off the project.

Key components of ERP readiness Before launching the assessment, the project leader should gather information from key stakeholders about what's most important to them. They should also use templates and their own experience to develop a detailed plan of what will be assessed. Here are 10 things to consider when developing the readiness assessment template: Budget. The CFO should confirm there is budget to acquire, implement and support the ERP system post go-live. Business need. Through interviews and surveys, the project leader should gather input, document the need for the new ERP and determine how it aligns with other business priorities. Aligned goals. The assessment should help flush out any conflicting or misaligned goals for the project that need to be addressed. Documented policies, processes and procedures. Confirm there are up-to-date documents that can easily be translated into ERP requirements, or, alternatively, identify the documentation that is out of date or nonexistent. Cultural assessment. Through employee surveys and focus groups, assess whether employees will embrace a new ERP. The response to this assessment might not derail an ERP project, but it will help when developing a communication and change management plan. Resource availability and experience. The company's leaders need to know whether it has employees with the right experience and sufficient time to dedicate to the project. This includes identifying other major projects being undertaken by the company and their impact. Data cleanliness. It's important to understand how clean and valid the data is in its current state. Major issues might require cleanup before migration to an ERP. System map. There should be a clear understanding of the systems currently in use and how they will be affected by a new ERP. For example, some might be replaced and others might need to be integrated into the ERP. IT infrastructure. IT plays an important role in a new ERP project. Given this dependency, leaders should feel comfortable that IT has a solid base to build on and the capacity to take on a new project. Ownership and leadership stability. Assess whether the organization is in a position to commit to this type of project. For example, has it recently acquired a company? Is it the target of an acquisition? Has the leadership team changed significantly?