What is a personal health record (PHR)?

A personal health record (PHR) is an electronic summary of health information that a patient maintains control of themselves, as opposed to their healthcare provider. The information contained in a PHR can be self-reported , generated by their providers or a combination of the two. The type of data included in a PHR is not standardized, but a typical record might include the following information:

Evolution of personal health records

PHRs have existed since the 1990s. But it took more than a decade for the technology to advance sufficiently to drive commercial interest in their development.

In 2007, companies such as Microsoft and Google began offering PHR products, though neither is available today. Dossia, a web-based framework for PHRs, was launched in 2008 by a consortium of companies, including Walmart and AT&T.

The PHR landscape has undergone significant transformation in recent years, driven by emerging technologies and the unprecedented challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The maturation of artificial intelligence and machine learning has enabled sophisticated predictive analytics to be integrated into personal health management. This technology enables more accurate forecasting of health trends and personalized healthcare recommendations.

Simultaneously, blockchain technology can be used to enhance the security of PHR data. Its robust encryption and decentralized nature offer new ways to protect sensitive health information from breaches and unauthorized access.

Furthermore, the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated adoption and expansion of PHRs. This period saw the rapid integration of vaccination records into PHRs, providing individuals with easy access to their COVID-19 vaccination status -- a crucial element during the height of the pandemic. In addition, the rise of telehealth services, necessitated by lockdowns and social distancing measures, became an integral part of PHRs. This integration not only facilitated remote care, but also ensured continuity of care and remote patient monitoring during times when traditional face-to-face encounters were challenging.

These technological advancements and the pandemic's impact have shaped the role and functionality of PHRs, making them more vital and versatile tools in modern healthcare management.

As PHR software continues to evolve in response to new trends and technologies, future products are expected to incorporate genomics data, wearable health technology and personalized medicine approaches.