In-house AI boot camp pays off for Levi Strauss

Almost a year ago, Levi Strauss & Co. created an AI boot camp for its employees, and it has been delivering benefits post training. It's improving employee engagement, accelerating technology adoption and meeting critical skills needs, according to the program's chief.

The shortage of AI skills makes it difficult to fill jobs, said Katia Walsh, chief global strategy and AI officer at Levi Strauss.

"Competition for talent in this space has always been an arms race," Walsh said at a virtual presentation Thursday hosted by MIT Sloan Management Review.

Levi Strauss established an eight-week, full-time AI boot camp for employees with an aptitude for coding and machine learning skills. It was open to any employee, from retail and distribution workers to finance and design employees.

As Walsh described it, this isn't an easy program for employees to get placed into. So far, it's had about 450 applications for about 100 spots.

But "just because it was open to everyone didn't mean that it was for everyone," Walsh said. The applicants took tests to assess their curiosity, problem-solving and analytical skills.

They didn't need to know how to code, but we did want to test ways of thinking and ways of problem-solving. Katia WalshChief global strategy and AI officer, Levi Strauss & Co.

Walsh noted that boot camp-type programs are common, but what made its program unique is that employees "worked with Levi's data to solve Levi's problems."