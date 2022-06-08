Companies ready for rocky economic HR tech market

An economic downturn can spell trouble for the HR tech market, especially for startups. But it's a reality that users say they prepare for, and it starts with a thorough assessment of a vendor's financial health.

"There's so much money going into HR tech," said Loren Shuster, chief people officer and head of corporate affairs at the Lego Group. "I can't begin to tell you how many emails I get from different vendors with a lot of interesting solutions."

In bringing on new HR tech, Shuster tries to "assess the longevity of the solutions out there." That includes a financial analysis of a vendor's resources and its user base.

Has a vendor's technology "been deployed in companies of our scale or bigger?" Shuster asks. The toy manufacturer employs more than 20,000 globally and is headquartered in Billund, Denmark.

Shuster was speaking at a roundtable at Irresistible 2022, a recently concluded conference sponsored by the Josh Bersin Co. and the University of Southern California Marshall School of Business.

"The HR tech market is pretty much in a bubble," said Josh Bersin, an industry analyst and the founder and CEO of the Josh Bersin Co., during the roundtable discussion. "If the economy continues to go the way it is, a lot of our smaller HR tech companies might go away."

VC investors have been "throwing money" at startups, and investors often tell CEOs to hire as many people "as fast as you can because we want you in the market taking some dominant position," Bersin said. Many of these companies overhired, he said.

Indeed, investments in HR tech reached more than $9.2 billion in 2021, a 130% increase from 2020, according to market research firm PitchBook Data Inc.

I never imagined that Chevron and Lego would have so much in common. Rhonda MorrisVice president and chief human resources officer, Chevron Corp.

The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic have driven investment in HR and collaboration tools. For instance, in January, whiteboard vendor Miro LLC in San Francisco raised $400 million, and Globalization Partners, a Boston-based firm that provides compliance services for companies hiring globally, raised $200 million.