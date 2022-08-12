Cobbling together a recruiting software empire

Talent acquisition has become one of the most challenging areas for HR, as employers struggle to fill job openings in a volatile labor market. A private equity firm is capitalizing on this market by acquiring recruiting software firms; its most recent addition is Lever Inc., a San Francisco-based talent acquisition provider.

Lever is now one of four recruiting software brands under the umbrella Employ Inc., in Waltham, Mass. By adding Lever, Employ believes it can provide recruiting technology to SMB through enterprise markets. Employ has 850 employees and 18,000 customers with the addition of Lever.

What's behind this effort to create a new recruiting software entity is private equity firm K1 Investment Management in Los Angeles. It began in 2018 when K1 acquired Jobvite. It then made a $200 million investment in that firm, which included acquiring Talemetry, a recruitment marketing firm; Canvas, a text-based interviewing platform; and RolePoint, an employee referral firm. Jobvite later added the talent analytics platform Talentegy.

In 2021, Jobvite expanded with JazzHR, a recruiting software provider for the SMB market, and NXTThing RPO, a recruitment process outsourcing firm. Earlier this year, K1 created a parent for all these firms, Employ.

The strategy is "to provide comprehensive solutions for the entirety of the recruiting market, irrespective of customer size, recruiting complexity, product needs, technology and services," said Pete Lamson, CEO at Employ, and former CEO of JazzHR.