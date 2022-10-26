Skills-based hiring an HR strategy for IT talent woes

ORLANDO, Fla. -- One of the themes at Gartner's annual HR conference is the problem of employee turnover. It is particularly acute in IT because of high demand for workers with technical skills. But a potential approach to improving retention and hiring prospects is skills-based compensation, according to the research firm.

The IT skills shortage is a global problem driven by the COVID-19 pandemic, which encouraged companies to digitize and automate processes. Now, reports of layoffs and hiring freezes might have some employers waiting to hire in the hopes that the IT labor market will cool down, but waiting is a mistake, Gartner analyst Lily Mok said during the research firm's ReimagineHR conference.

The IT labor shortage will persist through 2023 because organizations have realized that "digital technology has enabled them to weather this market," Mok said.

For conference attendees, Mok outlined a possible strategy for hiring and retaining employees: skills-based hiring and pay. This approach puts less emphasis on things like college degrees and gives more weight to specific skills employees and candidates have acquired.

Employers must find out "what skills are essential" for implementing business strategies, Mok said. She added that skills-based compensation connects "earnings to learning," as employees are rewarded for reskilling and upskilling and recognized for continuous learning.