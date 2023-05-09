LinkedIn layoffs a response to slower revenue growth

LinkedIn is cutting 716 workers in response to a softer business environment. It joins a long list of tech companies that have trimmed their workforces, including parent company Microsoft.

Ryan Roslansky, LinkedIn CEO, detailed the layoffs in a letter to employees Monday, citing "shifts in customer behavior and slower revenue growth."

Roslansky's letter also described the layoffs as part of a shift to a flatter organizational structure. LinkedIn is "removing layers, reducing management roles and broadening responsibilities to make decisions more quickly," he wrote.

As part of Microsoft's third-quarter earnings on April 25, LinkedIn reported an 8% increase in year-over-year revenue. In its third quarter a year ago, it reported year-over-year revenue growth of 34%. But LinkedIn continues to gain customers on its platform.

In Q3 2022, LinkedIn reported 830 million users of its platform. Last month, it reported 930 million users, with 100 million in India, a 19% increase in that country. But LinkedIn has also decided to reduce its China operations, which includes winding down China’s local jobs app.

“We will focus our China strategy on assisting companies operating in China to hire, market and train abroad,” Roslansky wrote.

In January, Microsoft, which acquired LinkedIn in 2016 for $26 billion, laid off 10,000 workers, citing a softening in IT spending.

According to Layoffs.fyi, the tech sector has announced about 190,000 layoffs this year, which peaked in January with 89,000 cuts. But those figures are not offset by hiring data.