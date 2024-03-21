Dell's plan to restrict remote worker promotions might backfire

Hybrid work is the rule at many firms today, including Dell, which has long encouraged workplace flexibility. But a recent report shows the firm is less encouraging if you work remotely full-time.

In recent years, Dell has championed flexible work as a key component of its corporate culture. But that seems to be changing.

Business Insider recently reported Dell told remote workers they won't get promoted.

Dell, in a statement sent to TechTarget Editorial, explained why it changed its policy. "In today's global technology revolution, we believe in-person connections paired with a flexible approach are critical to drive innovation and value differentiation."

Research in this area says that full-time remote workers have always been at a disadvantage in promotions over in-office or hybrid workers. But why Dell is taking this approach and pulling promotion opportunities from full-time remote workers is a mystery.

One clue might be financial. For the fiscal year, which ended in January, the company reported revenue of $88.4 billion, down 14% from fiscal year 2023.

Citing the overall economy, Jenny von Podewils, co-CEO of Leapsome, an HR platform, sees Dell's remote worker rule as a "panicked" reaction to business issues.

Dell's requirements will create new challenges and problems instead of solving any current business issues, Podewils said. She said that while there might be some short-term productivity gains, the disengagement could outweigh those benefits.