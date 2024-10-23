ADP expands HR tools with Lyric HCM and WorkForce buy

ADP has made significant changes to its HR software platform with its release of its next-generation system and its acquisition of WorkForce Software. Its new HR system, ADP Lyric HCM, is designed for companies with 1,000 employees or more.

One early Lyric adopter, Russ Aaron, vice president of HR at Gold's Gym, said the system has changed its approach to HR management. Gold's Gym, owned by RSG Group USA, operates around 700 locations worldwide.

Aaron said Lyric gives HR deeper insights into a company's organizational structure. "It's more of a 3D look at your organization," he explained.

For instance, a manager can use the ADP HR system to examine by gym location, hours, overtime and leave taken for fitness teams, group exercise teams, and personal trainers. "They can see all those things together," he said.

ADP said it designed Lyric to handle complex business structures. It also uses generative AI to automate tasks such as answering employee questions and personalizing employee interactions.