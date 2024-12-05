Ping fatigue sparks push for right-to-disconnect laws

A lawsuit filed against Apple claiming its BYOD policies amount to surveillance raises an issue that is drawing increased attention from lawmakers. New Jersey and California have introduced bills to give employees the "right to disconnect," freeing them from the obligation to respond to emails, Slack and text messages after work hours have ended.

This legislative pushback against always-on work cultures has gained the most traction overseas. Still, it is beginning to pick up steam in the U.S., particularly in California and New Jersey, where legislation is pending but unlikely to pass this year. Internationally, it's a different story.

Right-to-disconnect laws already exist in France, Spain, Ireland, Brazil and other countries. In August, Australia enacted its right-to-disconnect law, allowing employees to ignore after-hours messages "unless their refusal is unreasonable." According to the law, an unreasonable refusal might include ignoring work-related emergencies outside regular working hours, especially when employees are compensated for such availability.

The Apple lawsuit also highlights this issue. Filed by an Apple employee, the claim alleges that the company's personal usage policies invade employee privacy and that "Apple employees must be reachable for work and have access to Apple's network while on and off duty."

In April, California Assemblymember Matt Haney, a San Francisco Democrat, introduced a right-to-disconnect bill, AB-2751. He remarked then that "smartphones have blurred the boundaries between work and home life."

The Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) has expressed opposition to right-to-disconnect bills in California and New Jersey. In a blog post this week, SHRM argued that New Jersey's proposed legislation introduces compliance uncertainties, particularly around vague terms such as "emergency," and fails to account for differences across industries and job roles.