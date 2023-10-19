7 benefits of payroll automation

Company leaders looking for ways to improve the efficiency and accuracy of internal processes might find that their organization will benefit from payroll automation.

Automation might not replace all the manual tasks required to pay employees, but using software to perform many of them reduces errors, produces results more quickly and can save the company money, among other benefits. Some tasks accomplished by payroll automation include automatic tax calculation and integrating time sheet data.

Learn more.

What is payroll automation? Payroll automation is using software to reduce the number of manual steps performed by the payroll team. Because software can process large amounts of data quickly and consistently, automated processes tend to be more reliable than doing the work manually. Payroll automation also makes it easier to capture pay-related data, gather approvals, and provide payroll data quickly and efficiently.

5 common payroll automation tasks Here are some of the tasks accomplished by payroll software when a company automates these processes. 1. Data transfer from HR to payroll HR staff usually enter any employee data changes in an HR system. Selecting a certain software and configuration results in the new information transferring to the payroll system as well. If a company uses a module in its HR system for payroll, the payroll team can access that data without any extra effort. However, if the payroll system is separate from the HR system, pushing the HR data to payroll requires an interface. 2. Automatic tax calculation Calculating the taxes that employees and the company must pay can be a time-consuming process, particularly if a company employs workers in multiple locations with different tax laws. Payroll software can calculate taxes and do so automatically each pay period. 3. Previous payroll comparison Many payroll systems can highlight any significant differences between the current payroll run and a previous payroll run. For example, the payroll system can alert users about an hourly employee who has not recorded any hours for the current pay period. This ability enables the payroll team to quickly identify any potential issues without needing to double-check all the data. 4. Automatic inclusion of fixed deductions Payroll software can automatically subtract the proper deductions for each employee, avoiding the need for manual calculations. For example, employees often pay a certain amount for benefits. A payroll system can automatically include these costs in each pay run. 5. Integration of time sheet data Time sheet approvals by supervisors and the data from the time sheets can flow from time sheet software to the payroll system. The payroll department will then be able to access data about the number of hours to pay employees, records of vacation or sick time, and any unusual information, such as overtime or shift premiums.