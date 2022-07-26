Mirantis Kubernetes deployment buy ups DevOps platform ante

Mirantis acquired a startup this week that adds Kubernetes deployment to its Lens IDE without the need for developers or platform engineers to deal with Kubernetes directly.

The purveyor of Kubernetes-as-a-service offerings such as Mirantis Kubernetes Engine, based on its acquisition of Docker Enterprise IP in 2019, has acquired Amazee.io, a WebOps-as-a-service company based in Switzerland, for an undisclosed amount. The startup was founded by the creators of Lagoon, a Kubernetes deployment open source project that automatically builds Kubernetes clusters on public and private cloud infrastructure based on developers' Git commits, a practice also known as GitOps. Lagoon ties in with a broader trend among IT departments that have begun to create DevOps platforms with self-service interfaces for developers.

But Lagoon doesn't require developers or platform engineers to learn Kubernetes or manage repositories of YAML configuration files. Lagoon, which arose out of Amazee's founders' experiences in 2016 deploying Kubernetes to support a Drupal hosting service, automatically deploys container images and builds Kubernetes clusters in response to developers' pull requests in Git. It also keeps those clusters -- including access controls, data storage and database connections -- in sync with those pull requests when they are merged into main code branches and deployed to production.

"Lagoon exists because I have friends who are now sitting in Kubernetes training that are telling me, 'I'm thinking about quitting my job now, because I don't want to do this,'" said Michael Schmid, co-founder and CTO at Amazee and co-creator of Lagoon. "I have friends who are asking me, 'Should I think about switching my job? I used to build applications, but now I need to think about storage.'"

DevOps platforms, including prepackaged vendor products such as VMware Tanzu Application Platform and Red Hat's OpenShift, can help enterprises with platform engineering skills in-house to create their own answer to this problem. But not every company has the skills to build a bespoke Kubernetes deployment interface for developers, said Adrian Ionel, co-founder and CEO of Mirantis.

"There's a class of businesses out there who should be 'ZeroOps' businesses -- they should not be spending any time at all on the operation, integration or selection of infrastructure, all the way up to the DevOps layer," Ionel said. "Instead, they should consume that as a service, powered by open source, delivered by Mirantis."

Thirty-six staff members at Amazee.io will join Mirantis and its existing web application hosting business, which counts companies such as Smartsheet and Allianz among its customers, will remain a standalone unit within the combined companies. However, Amazee's co-founders will also integrate the project more deeply into the Mirantis Lens Kubernetes IDE and add more support for applications outside the project's original web application focus, including Python and multi-cluster Kubernetes apps.