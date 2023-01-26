Lens Kubernetes developer portal expands with Shipa buy

The Lens Kubernetes developer portal gained application lifecycle management features this week with the acquisition of an early-stage startup.

Mirantis rolled out a new module for its Lens IDE this week, Lens Apps, that integrates tools from Shipa, a startup it acquired for an amount between $10 and $30 million this week. Shipa’s six employees will join Mirantis, including co-founder and CEO Bruno Andrade, formerly senior director of software engineering at Juniper Networks, as well as co-founder and VP of engineering Vivek Pandey, who previously co-founded CloudBees.

Shipa’s Kubernetes application auto-discovery and automated cluster management tools are generally available as Lens Apps for all users of the Mirantis Kubernetes developer portal. The addition of Shipa follows last year’s acquisition of Kubernetes deployment startup Amazee.io, now also a part of Lens.

Amazee added initial Kubernetes application deployment support to Lens that abstracted the complexity of the underlying container infrastructure, according to Mirantis CEO Adrian Ionel. Shipa now adds “day two” management features for both existing and newly created Kubernetes clusters through Lens.

“Amazee is focused on the delivery and deployment of applications, not the clusters themselves,” Ionel said. “Shipa addresses all the applications that are already up and running on my Kubernetes platform - How do I make them stupid easy to run?”

Shipa’s flexibility stands out among developer portal tools There are many tools on the market that simplify Kubernetes management for developers. Among them are Kubernetes platform vendors such as VMware Tanzu and IBM Red Hat OpenShift, as well as Docker Inc.’s Desktop developer portal. Where Shipa’s product design stands out is its ability to coexist with other Kubernetes management approaches, and that it offers simplicity without sacrificing the extensibility that makes Kubernetes popular, said Kelsey Hightower, distinguished engineer at Google Cloud, who has served as an advisor to the startup since 2020. “Every organization has a different way of expressing policies and best practices,” Hightower said. Shipa lets platform engineers set up a framework of policies via Kubernetes admission controllers. Platform engineers can also choose how prescriptive to be with pre-configured Kubernetes resources developers access through Shipa’s interface, Hightower said. “You hear companies talk about the golden path,” he said. “For some advanced team, [platform engineers] can give them Kubernetes and they can do it from there. But there are going to be some teams like, ‘It’s not that we’re not smart – it’s just that we don’t have time.’” For DevOps teams that would rather not get into the minutiae of Kubernetes to manage their own apps, Shipa allows for highly abstracted cluster management within and alongside self-managed clusters, Hightower said. “What you can do is…install something like Shipa and give it 50% of that cluster,” Hightower said. “Ultimately, I can still use all the same Kubernetes tools I was using before, so [I’m] not making a one-way decision where if you install Shipa, it's all or nothing.” Ionel added that Shipa’s automated discovery of Kubernetes clusters and their components made it an acquisition target for Mirantis. Shipa also ties auto-discovery and built-in observability to runbook automation for infrastructure management --something platform engineers can put together using combinations of tools, but which Shipa builds in to the Lens Kubernetes developer portal interface.