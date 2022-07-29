Get to know Amazon DevOps Guru for system monitoring

Amazon DevOps Guru is a relatively new service that uses machine learning to analyze data from cloud services, such as CloudWatch, CloudTrail, X-Ray and AWS Config. It identifies application use patterns and anomalies and detects potential issues early. It also enables IT admins to analyze past and current issues, visualize findings and send notifications on issues. A key advantage of this service is Amazon's significant data and system management experience, which it uses to train the machine learning algorithms that feed DevOps Guru.

What Amazon DevOps Guru provides DevOps Guru delivers two types of findings: reactive insights and proactive insights. Reactive insights provide a list of issues that are occurring now or have occurred in the past; proactive insights are recommendations to prevent future issues. IT and cloud admins don't need to configure a long list of parameters -- just the resources they want to monitor. Because Amazon DevOps Guru uses machine learning algorithms to recognize patterns from multiple data sources, it is a powerful tool to identify anomalies in the resources it monitors. In my experience at time of publication, most DevOps Guru findings are reactive insights. Upon selecting an insight, the console displays detailed information and graphs that describe the anomaly's nature and severity, as well as the main affected metric and other anomalies. When troubleshooting operational issues, review not only the primary metric, but also related metrics. This can show how multiple metrics relate to each other and guide developers to the root cause of an issue. The breadth of metric anomalies displayed in one space helps IT ops pros uncover nonobvious causes and effects of a particular issue.