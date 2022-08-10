How to create and manage a rock-solid DevSecOps framework

Security has long been treated as an afterthought in software development. Developers work to create effective code but only consider software security in the testing and deployment stages of the development lifecycle. With accelerating intellectual property theft, malicious software exploits and severe business impacts of cybercrime, developers must change.

The shift-left movement in development puts security considerations as an essential part of every development iteration and sprint. Organizations are systematically incorporating security practices throughout their DevOps pipelines to form DevSecOps.

DevSecOps is not a single tool or technique. Successful DevSecOps involves a comprehensive framework of practices and tools that ensures organizations consider security in all phases of the development workflow -- nor is one person or department responsible for DevSecOps, which spans development, cybersecurity, QA testing, IT operations and support teams. This article outlines the advantages and challenges of adopting DevSecOps, the elements of a DevSecOps framework throughout the application lifecycle and commonly used tools for each stage of it.

DevSecOps basics DevSecOps is the addition of security considerations and practices to an organization's CI/CD workflow. DevSecOps does not replace existing development paradigms. Rather, it expands and complements those paradigms by adding a comprehensive layer of security throughout the development cycle. DevSecOps is a way to solve the problem of developers reserving security checks and testing for the later stages of a project -- often as it nears completion and deployment. Late-stage security checks lead to two problems. Security flaws can go undetected and make it into the released software, and security issues detected at the end of the software development lifecycle demand considerably more time, resources and money to remediate than those identified early on. Together, ever-shorter development cycles and the need to manage project costs and mitigate business risks have resulted in a shift-left approach to software security. Shift left signifies moving security checks closer to the beginning of a project, imagining a timeline laid out left to right. The farther left security and other operational concerns move, the more incorporated they are into the design and creation of the product. The goal of DevSecOps is to design, build, test and deploy software in which developers assign as much importance and consideration to security as any other major software feature or functionality. When implemented well, DevSecOps can yield the following benefits: reduced security risk to organizations, users and customers;

detection of software flaws and vulnerabilities early in the product lifecycle;

faster remediation of security issues;

improved communication and collaboration across development, security and operations teams; and

better overall code quality. However, incorporating security into an existing Agile development process can pose several drawbacks: introduction of changes -- and possible bottlenecks -- to existing workflows;

additional training and expertise necessary for both the development and security teams; and

disrupted development workflows due to poor communication or initiatives that aim for zero vulnerabilities. The relationship between DevOps and security

Create a modern DevSecOps framework Since DevSecOps is an expansion or enhancement of existing software development practices, it's easiest to consider a DevSecOps framework in terms of the Agile approach to planning, coding, testing, deployment and ongoing operation. Planning and design DevSecOps starts early in the development lifecycle, typically in design or planning. For example, security concerns affect goals set during sprint planning. A DevSecOps framework brings security goals into the planning phase in the following ways: Create coding standards and conduct peer reviews. Security flaws can enter a product when developers write various sections of code in different ways. A team that establishes and enforces a consistent set of coding standards -- and evaluates a codebase against it -- can prevent mistakes that introduce vulnerabilities. Peer code reviews help ensure that software meets coding standards and that developers catch common programming errors.

Security flaws can enter a product when developers write various sections of code in different ways. A team that establishes and enforces a consistent set of coding standards -- and evaluates a codebase against it -- can prevent mistakes that introduce vulnerabilities. Peer code reviews help ensure that software meets coding standards and that developers catch common programming errors. Use security plugins for integrated development environments (IDEs). IDEs are extensible platforms that often accept security plugins that check code for potential vulnerabilities, in the same way that the IDE would point out missing punctuation or syntax errors. IDE-based security checks offer developers static code analysis before they make any commits to a repository.

IDEs are extensible platforms that often accept security plugins that check code for potential vulnerabilities, in the same way that the IDE would point out missing punctuation or syntax errors. IDE-based security checks offer developers static code analysis before they make any commits to a repository. Conduct threat modeling. Threat modeling encourages developers to approach an application as a hacker would. They should consider potential abuses of the application, ways to prevent those abuses and how to prioritize those preventative actions in the application design goals. Common threat modeling methodologies include STRIDE, DREAD and OWASP. Multiple threat models can be combined to strengthen design security. Coding and code management DevSecOps doesn't stop at security-minded coding standards and peer reviews. Put security at the center of codebase management and maintenance to avoid introducing vulnerabilities. Common techniques to ensure security in code commits and management include the following: Manage security in dependencies. External libraries, open source code and reused modules are common in software development. However, external code might not include the same security standards and precautions as internal work. Developers should review the security of all dependencies, verify that they are authentic and delivered securely, and ensure that the latest versions are used for each project.

External libraries, open source code and reused modules are common in software development. However, external code might not include the same security standards and precautions as internal work. Developers should review the security of all dependencies, verify that they are authentic and delivered securely, and ensure that the latest versions are used for each project. Scan code and repositories. Repository scanning tools can perform static analysis of code committed to repositories before build execution, checking for vulnerabilities, hardcoded credentials and other common oversights. Vulnerability testing and other static testing are vital for code security. Repository scanning adds safety for larger teams in which many developers access the same repository.

Repository scanning tools can perform static analysis of code committed to repositories before build execution, checking for vulnerabilities, hardcoded credentials and other common oversights. Vulnerability testing and other static testing are vital for code security. Repository scanning adds safety for larger teams in which many developers access the same repository. Secure the development pipeline. Upon detecting a security issue, a comprehensive DevSecOps framework might adjust the development workflow to prevent code commits to default or trunk branches until the issue is remediated. An attacker could also compromise the pipeline itself by introducing malicious code or stealing credentials. Consequently, organizations should implement and review security controls within their development pipelines. Testing Testing should detect application flaws and security issues. Automation and orchestration in build, test and release pipelines should include running security tools when code is deployed for testing -- for example, checking for vulnerabilities during unit testing. Common test considerations for a DevSecOps framework include the following: Integrate dynamic application security testing (DAST). DAST and penetration testing have historically been the last step in the development cycle. DevSecOps adherents should add DAST, pen testing and other types of dynamic vulnerability testing to the build's test regimen within the pipeline. Full DAST and other dynamic vulnerability testing, such as security acceptance testing, can be time-consuming, but lighter test regimens are an option that can yield faster results, while identifying issues missed in static testing.

DAST and penetration testing have historically been the last step in the development cycle. DevSecOps adherents should add DAST, pen testing and other types of dynamic vulnerability testing to the build's test regimen within the pipeline. Full DAST and other dynamic vulnerability testing, such as security acceptance testing, can be time-consuming, but lighter test regimens are an option that can yield faster results, while identifying issues missed in static testing. Secure the infrastructure. DevSecOps security considerations should go beyond the application itself to include the deployment environment, whether local or cloud infrastructure. Consider implementing policy-driven VMs, containers and Kubernetes clusters. Tools such as Microsoft Azure Policy and AWS Organizations enforce security-driven policies on cloud infrastructures. Infrastructure as code is one way to build standard and known-good application environments. Deployment and operation Security concerns do not end with a successful build. DevSecOps practices carry forward into deployment and operational environments with the following: Configuration management. The infrastructure environment created to host the application must be stable. Any attempt to change an established infrastructure configuration could be malicious activity. Tools that monitor and enforce an infrastructure configuration should be a central element of an organization's DevSecOps framework. Cloud providers offer these tools as well, such as Microsoft Defender for Cloud and Microsoft Sentinel.

The infrastructure environment created to host the application must be stable. Any attempt to change an established infrastructure configuration could be malicious activity. Tools that monitor and enforce an infrastructure configuration should be a central element of an organization's DevSecOps framework. Cloud providers offer these tools as well, such as Microsoft Defender for Cloud and Microsoft Sentinel. Intrusion detection and behavioral analytics. Analytics tools, including intrusion detection and prevention systems, establish baselines in traffic patterns and performance and then look for anomalies indicative of suspicious or malicious activity in the workload or network. Such tools are well established and should be embraced by organizations adopting DevSecOps.

Analytics tools, including intrusion detection and prevention systems, establish baselines in traffic patterns and performance and then look for anomalies indicative of suspicious or malicious activity in the workload or network. Such tools are well established and should be embraced by organizations adopting DevSecOps. Ongoing security testing. DAST, pen testing and other types of security testing should not end with the testing phase of the application's lifecycle. Conduct testing, such as port scanning and fuzz testing, routinely and whenever the team suspects the code has new weaknesses. For example, if a newly discovered bug appears in a processor's command set, the operations or security support administrators should act. When testing confirms potential vulnerabilities, they can develop and deploy new patches.

DAST, pen testing and other types of security testing should not end with the testing phase of the application's lifecycle. Conduct testing, such as port scanning and fuzz testing, routinely and whenever the team suspects the code has new weaknesses. For example, if a newly discovered bug appears in a processor's command set, the operations or security support administrators should act. When testing confirms potential vulnerabilities, they can develop and deploy new patches. Alerting and reporting. Security tools and policies must be paired with comprehensive alerting and reporting. Developers and project stakeholders should receive actionable intelligence from operations in a way that supports prompt issue identification and remediation.

Security tools and policies must be paired with comprehensive alerting and reporting. Developers and project stakeholders should receive actionable intelligence from operations in a way that supports prompt issue identification and remediation. Post-mortems. Even with the best security efforts, an organization is likely to eventually experience security issues in its application or infrastructure. When a security incident occurs, it's important to conduct blameless post-mortems. Teams should work to identify and remediate the issue and then use the experience to tune future development and operational efforts to prevent subsequent issues.