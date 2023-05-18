Learn how to use the PowerShell Trim method

All the work you do with PowerShell that deals with input or imported data depends on the quality of that data. When working with scripts that ingest data, you can use techniques such as parameter validation, regular expressions and even manual review. But sometimes you'll need to clean the data yourself.

In PowerShell, one tool for working with strings is the Trim() method, which removes unwanted characters from the start and ends of strings. In some cases, using Trim() even eliminates the need to write regular expressions, simplifying your code and creating a better experience for others who use your scripts.

Although all the examples in this tutorial are executed in PowerShell 7, they'll work the same in Windows PowerShell unless stated otherwise.

Call the Trim() method without parameters In PowerShell, strings are considered a primitive type, meaning they're built into the language. Like any variable in PowerShell, strings have methods and properties. Properties are static values associated with a variable, whereas methods perform a specific action when called. Unlike properties, methods are called with parentheses at the end, which sometimes contain parameters. You can call the Trim() method without any parameters to remove spaces at the start and end of a string. For example, executing the Trim() method on a string variable $str with the value ' string ' outputs 'string', as shown in Figure 1. Figure 1. The output is two characters shorter after running Trim() without parameters to remove spaces. You can test this yourself by running the following code, which shows that the output string is two characters shorter. Because it is difficult to display spaces in console output, this example uses the Length property, which returns the number of characters in a string. $str = ' string '

$str

Write-Host "Length: $($str.Length)"

$str.Trim()

Write-Host "Trimmed Length: $($str.Trim().Length)" Importantly, the Trim() method does not update the original variable; it simply returns the modified string to the console. To update the $str variable with the trimmed version of the string, run the command $str = $str.Trim(). As with all variable assignments, there is no output, but you can validate the results by outputting $str.

Call the Trim() method with a single parameter You can also remove characters other than spaces with Trim() by using parameters. For example, to read data containing strings wrapped in single quotes, remove the quotes by including a single quote as a parameter using the following code. $str = "' string '"

$str

Write-Host "Length: $($str.Length)"

$str.Trim("'")

Write-Host "Trimmed Length: $($str.Trim("'").Length)" Here, executing Trim() doesn't remove spaces from the string because Trim() only removes the characters passed in the parameter, which didn't include spaces. Figure 2. Single quotes are removed from the string after running the command.

Call the Trim() method with multiple parameters You can also pass an array of characters to the Trim() method to remove all instances of any of those characters from the start and end of a string. The method keeps removing characters until it encounters a character not included in the parameters. Continuing with the previous example, the following code removes both single quotes and spaces from the string by including both characters in the parameter. $str = "' string '"

$str

Write-Host "Length: $($str.Length)"

$str.Trim("' ")

Write-Host "Trimmed Length: $($str.Trim("' ").Length)" As mentioned above, the Trim() parameters accept characters, but this code passes Trim() a string, as shown in Figure 3. Figure 3. Single quotes and spaces are both removed from the string after including both characters in the parameter. Here, Trim() converts the string into a character array. In PowerShell, this is simply a matter of typecasting using [char[]]'string'. Figure 4. Strings can be converted to character arrays in PowerShell using typecasting. To see the parameters for Trim(), you can call the method without any parentheses using the command 'str'.Trim, as shown in Figure 5. Figure 5. Calling the Trim() method without parentheses shows the parameters.

Remove leading and trailing characters with TrimStart() and TrimEnd() The methods TrimStart() and TrimEnd() are handy for use cases that involve trimming only one end of a string, rather than both. To see how the two methods work, run the following code. $str = "'string'"

$str

$str.TrimStart("'")

$str.TrimEnd("'") As shown in Figure 6, TrimStart() removes the single quote from the beginning, and TrimEnd() removes it from the end. Figure 6. TrimStart() removes the leading single quote, whereas TrimEnd()removes the trailing single quote.