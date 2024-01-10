What is Apple 3D Touch?

Apple 3D Touch was a hardware-based feature Apple introduced in iPhone 6s and 6s Plus devices running iOS 9 that perceives the amount of force a user puts on the touchscreen to activate different functions. With Apple 3D Touch, users can take actions without navigating away from the original screen they were on.

Apple introduced 3D Touch in September 2015 when it launched iPhone 6s and 6s Plus. The company touted 3D Touch as a profound experience that represented the "next generation of Multi-Touch." Over the next several years, Apple continued to incorporate 3D Touch into most of its phones, including it with iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPhone XS, and iPhone XS Max.

With the release of iPhone XR, however, Apple stopped incorporating 3D Touch and has made no attempt to revive it. The last devices to support 3D Touch were the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max, which were released in 2018.

Apple replaced 3D Touch with Haptic Touch in iPhone XR and has been including Haptic Touch with iPhones ever since. Haptic Touch is not considered as effective as 3D Touch, but it is implemented in software, rather than hardware like 3D Touch. That makes it easier to implement during manufacture, while reducing overall complexity. Apple has also been making minor improvements to the Haptic Touch features. In the current iOS 17, for example, Haptic Plus can be activated more quickly, providing users with an experience closer to 3D Touch.

Since the release of iPhone XR, there have been mixed reviews about the demise of 3D Touch. Some users were barely aware of its existence, while others continue to mourn its loss, although at this point, most users have accepted the presence of Haptic Touch and moved on. In fact, many of today's users have never been on an iPhone with 3D Touch.