What is a fixed-length subnet mask (FLSM)? A fixed-length subnet mask (FLSM) refers to a type of enterprise or provider networking where a block of IP addresses is divided into multiple subnets of equal length, i.e. an equal number of IP addresses. FLSM streamlines packet routing within the subnets of a proprietary network. A subnet can be a geographically defined local area network (LAN). Alternatively, it may define security boundaries, departmental boundaries, multicast zones or hardware security parameters. One benefit is to create locally significant subnet identification addresses Subnetting means dividing a network into multiple smaller subnetworks by using a subnetting mask. In FLSM, the number of IP addresses is the same in each subnet. Another way of saying this is that the same number of IP addresses are allocated to each subnet. Therefore, the subnet mask used will be the same for all the subnets. Subnet ID This differentiates FLSM from variable-length subnet mask (VLSM) or classless subnetting, where each subnet has different lengths, and includes different hosts and networks. VLSM may be considered the more modern and more efficient approach to subnetting. In FLSM, once a packet arrives at an organization's main gateway with its network number, it is routed to its ultimate destination using a subnet number. The FLSM is usually a string of binary digits shown over the subnet number, telling the router which parts of the subnet number to look at. A binary "1" over a particular digit in the subnet number says, "Pay attention to this digit." A "0" says, "Ignore this digit." FLSM is also known as classful subnetting or traditional subnetting.

Benefits and drawbacks of FLSM When it was first introduced, FLSM was simply known as "subnetting." Its biggest benefit is that it validates the idea of borrowing bits from an IP address host field to create locally-significant subnet identification addresses. The use of FLSM saves a router the task of having to handle an entire IP address, because the router deals only with the digits selected by the mask. Further, it divides the address space into an adequate number of subnets and can therefore meet the needs of large LANs. In IP classes of IPv4 addresses, there are fixed subnets with a fixed number of hosts and networks. For example, a class C IP address has a 24-bit network part and an 8-bit host part. Similarly, Class A addresses have an 8-bit network part and a 24-bit host part. What this means is that in this method of subnet masking, subnets are rarely filled to capacity. This results in the inefficient use of IP address space, and a significant waste of unused addresses. To overcome these challenges, a VLSM is better. In networks with many unassigned IP addresses, VLSM uses IP address space more efficiently, and thus prevents waste. Class B IP address