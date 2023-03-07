What is the physical layer?

The physical layer is the first and lowest layer of the Open Systems Interconnection (OSI) communications model. The physical layer's function is to transport data using electrical, mechanical or procedural interfaces.

OSI is a reference model used to show how applications communicate over a network. The model focuses on providing a visual design of how each communications layer is built on top of the other, starting with the physical cabling all the way to the application that's trying to communicate with other devices on a network. IT networking professionals use the OSI model to conceptualize how data is sent or received over a network.

The OSI model starts with the physical layer, which acts as the foundation for the other layers, all the way to the top application layer.

The physical layer is the layer closest to the physical connection between devices. This layer covers a variety of devices and mediums, among them cabling, connectors, receivers, transceivers and repeaters. The physical layer doesn't deal with the physical medium, but it specifies the properties and physical connectivity of low-level parameters, like electrical connectors. The physical layer acts as a foundation for the other layers. It's also useful for understanding the connections between devices, while adding visibility can aid in some risk mitigation processes.

The physical layer determines how to use electricity to place a stream of raw bits from Layer 2, the data link layer, onto the pins and across the wires of a twisted-pair cable. From an optical standpoint, the physical layer converts a stream of zeros and ones onto fiber using light as its physical medium. Lastly, the physical layer uses a wireless transmitter to convert these bits into radio waves for transport.