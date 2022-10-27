Network monitoring tools must offer more insights upfront

The installation of a network monitoring tool can take weeks, if not months. Even today, when many tools are consumed as a service rather than an on-premises installation, this issue persists. Tool customization often drives these long lead times. IT organizations integrate network monitoring tools with other systems. Dashboards and reports must reflect the priorities of the network operations team. Alert thresholds must be tuned to minimize noise.

This status quo of heavy lifting may seem reasonable, but at a certain point, the question is: Shouldn't tools deliver more value out of the box?

"When you deploy a monitoring tool, you have to adapt the tool to your environment, train engineers on how to use it and build processes around the tools. We have to … build dashboards, reports and custom integrations into tools," a network tools engineer for an $8 billion technology company told Enterprise Management Associates (EMA). "Unless you have someone full time to adapt a tool to your network, insights are overlooked or not developed, and that leads to disappointment and management questions about whether they are getting value from an investment."

Bespoke customization vs. useful insights EMA won't quibble with customization that addresses the quirks and complexities of an IT organization that wants to do things in a certain way. But the tool engineer quoted above touched on something more problematic. He customizes tools because they are incapable of providing insights to rank-and-file users out of the box. For a recent market research study on the concept of network observability, EMA looked at the issue from that angle. In this context, EMA considers network observability an advanced subset of network monitoring. We asked 402 IT stakeholders to identify what custom work their organizations must do to get "useful insights" out of their network monitoring or network observability tools. EMA's research found that 94% of enterprises have to do at least some customization to get useful insights from their tools. We looked at the issue of customization from the useful insights perspective because EMA believes network tool vendors need to focus on delivering actionable insights, in contrast to presenting reports and dashboards that summarize data about the network. We think vendors should do more to make their tools actionable out of the box. Why should it take weeks to build custom reports? Why do processes need to be documented when the tool should be the process? EMA's research found that 94% of enterprises have to do at least some customization to get useful insights from their tools. The following is an examination of the common customization efforts required to glean actionable insights from a tool.

Integration with third-party systems More than half of IT organizations (53%) have to integrate network tools with other systems. It makes perfect sense that a network monitoring tool integrates with other systems. In fact, we recommend it. IT service management integration, for instance, can streamline and automate ticket and event management. Vendors should productize and support this integration, however. For instance, vendors should make integration with ServiceNow as trivial as possible. This starts with open and well-documented APIs that can access as many features in a tool as possible. Any insights gleaned via this integration should be presented in a matter-of-fact way to end users. Otherwise, tier-one administrators will continue to escalate everything to engineers.

Creating custom development and scripting Custom development is another common step that 47% of IT organizations take to get useful insights from tools. They are programming or scripting tools, which suggests a gap between user requirements and vendor capabilities. Engineers are essentially codifying their knowledge about networks into the tool. They create scripts in a tool that trigger automated actions based on certain alerts generated by the tool. Coding and scripting are premium skills network engineering teams are struggling to find in the labor market. It's alarming to see so many organizations devoting these resources to network tools that cost millions of dollars in some environments.

Workflow and process documentation We hear over and over that tools are simply too hard to use. Tier-three engineers can do just about anything with most network tools, but tier-one administrators are often at sea when they double-click on an object in a tool console. EMA found that 47% of organizations must document workflows and processes around a tool so lower-skilled personnel can glean useful insights. In other words, admins look at an internal wiki that tells them, "If this is red and this is red and this is green, ping that. If no response, restart device. If device doesn't boot, escalate." This kind of bespoke documentation probably delivers value, but it's a time sink -- and it's not comprehensive. A tool should be able to capture this knowledge and present it as a workflow. It should discover a network, understand dependencies, and develop processes and workflows based on those discoveries.