How limited network visibility impedes digital transformation

The goal of every digital transformation initiative is to drive leaner and easier business operations, create better UX and enable faster decision-making. Every transformation project relies on networks. However, many organizations still operate without a complete view of their entire network stack.

According to IDC's Worldwide Digital Transformation Spending Guide, organizations worldwide will spend almost $4 trillion on digital transformation by 2027. Despite this capital commitment, the gap between digital transformation's promises and its operational realities keeps widening. Research from McKinsey shows that 70% of transformation initiatives fail to meet their objectives.

This isn't because companies aren't investing enough in modern cloud deployments, AI tooling or advanced applications. Rather, companies don't fully understand what runs on their networks.

As networks become more distributed and sophisticated, it becomes harder to see who and what devices are on the network and detect when a breach occurs. This limited network visibility translates into invisible risks and blind spots that can surface at unexpected times.

The role of visibility in modern networks Digital transformation reshapes how companies rely on their networks. Networks no longer have clear perimeters. In the past, companies had the visibility they needed. They learned how traffic flowed by monitoring their on-premises data centers and relying on a small number of fixed observation points. Now that enterprises are moving to the cloud, apps and services mostly run in a distributed environment. Areas of operation typically include Kubernetes clusters across private on-premises infrastructure, multiple public cloud providers and software-defined WAN edge locations. Hybrid work has further expanded this framework. In just a single second, a transaction can traverse different environments that could be owned and monitored by separate IT teams. This adds complexity to the overall network security posture, making true end-to-end monitoring difficult. The consequences directly undermine digital transformation goals. Some of the most damaging network visibility issues enterprises face today include the following: 1. Application performance declines Applications that power businesses are only as reliable as the networks used to deliver them. When network visibility is fragmented, IT teams struggle to understand how applications perform in real time. Applications could experience unique slowdowns that go undetected until an end-user complaint signals the issue. Finding the root causes of these performance degradations can be difficult due to the multiple connected paths in the system. This delays time-to-market, strains resources and negatively affects revenue generation. 2. Security blind spots Transformation inherently grows the attack surface. New tools introduce new entry points and the potential of malicious payloads. But security teams can't protect what they can't observe. Limited network visibility opens the door to attackers who can move laterally across environments undetected. Companies need to roll out comprehensive network visibility and monitoring tools to gain insight into traffic, establish baselines, detect malicious actors and identify identity theft in a timely manner. A breach could halt a digital transformation plan entirely. When IT teams redirect engineering efforts toward remediations, it stalls the overall roadmap. Undetected breaches dramatically increase regulatory exposure, remediation costs and reputational damage. Network visibility assurance is an integral part of network security. 2. UX issues Users often don't know the difference between a network problem and an app bug because they both produce the same result: unusable software. Network visibility helps the team identify which layer is responsible. In a distributed network, issues span multiple segments. A network problem could be anything from packet loss at a cloud provider's egress point to elevated latency in a critical region. Without complete traffic data across all segments, problems like these are impossible to triage. User complaints are the first signal of network performance degradation, which can damage trust and lead to productivity losses. 4. Major decisions made based on assumptions IT leaders can't make network investment decisions without comprehensive network performance data. Otherwise, management is forced to make educated guesses, which could lead to over-provisioning the wrong bottlenecks to compensate for uncertainty. Decisions can also get delayed until after problems become acute. Mistakes made early on often become expensive corrections later. 5. Increased troubleshooting complexity Fragmented visibility prevents application and security teams from having a full view of performance or security. Even seemingly straightforward troubleshooting can consume significant time and resources. Network teams end up spending more time diagnosing network issues when the root cause is a lack of telemetry. 6. Cloud and hybrid initiatives lose momentum Cloud migration, multi-cloud adoption and hybrid networking underpin most enterprise digital transformation strategies. Yet each introduces visibility challenges unlike anything organizations have had to manage before. Left unattended, it can stall digital transformation.