Faced with growing demand, 3 companies turn to S/4HANA Cloud

Every company that undergoes an S/4HANA implementation has its own motivations for making the move.

For some, it's about replacing outdated legacy systems with modern, cloud-based ERPs. For others, it's about installing an ERP to help adapt to changing business conditions and to provide a foundation for future growth. Some customers are migrating to S/4HANA Cloud from legacy SAP systems like ECC or R/3, while others are entirely new to SAP systems.

Here's how and why three companies embarked on S/4HANA implementations. All three were looking for an ERP that could manage rapid growth and faced challenges with the change management needed to transition users to a new way of doing things.

Old ERP capabilities can't match projected scale Wolfspeed, a maker of silicon carbide devices for electronics in Durham, N.C., is growing quickly and expects to see exponential growth in the coming years. Wolfspeed's silicon carbide devices are smaller and lighter than traditional silicon devices; they also cut charging times in half and hold the charge longer, making them particularly useful for the automotive electronic vehicle (EV) market, according to David Costar, Wolfspeed's CIO. Wolfspeed originated as an LED light manufacturing company, but a few years ago transitioned to focus only on the silicon carbide business, creating an IT challenge as demand for its products grew, he said. "We had a highly customized, highly complex, on-premises Oracle environment as our core ERP, but it didn't span the breadth of the organization," Costar said. "We had significant amount of bolt-ons, manual workarounds that relied heavily on tribal knowledge. God forbid one person took vacation who knew how the macros ran, that impacted [monthly] close." Costar and the company's CFO decided they needed to make a significant change to the ERP system and began working to convince senior management that a full digital transformation was required to meet future needs. After considering several systems, including staying with Oracle, Costar selected S/4HANA Cloud because of the breadth of capabilities and the standards. SAP S/4HANA can serve as the core for digital transformation. After a three-year effort, Wolfspeed will make the switch to S/4HANA Cloud this summer, according to Costar. The company started with business processes. We had to make a very intentional effort to change how we operated. It wasn't a matter of just throwing a software application to it. David CostarCIO, Wolfspeed "We had to make a very intentional effort to change how we operated," Costar said. "It wasn't a matter of just throwing a software application to it. We spent the first year of the transformation effort looking just at [business processes]; we didn't even think about the technology aspect of it." A significant part of this was eliminating customized processes and old workarounds to ensure that new processes were aligned with S/4HANA Cloud's standards, he said. This was to ensure that the days of a single point of failure were over. "There was a lot of gnashing of teeth and excitement about that," Costar said. "But we knew our manufacturing footprint, our company size and scale today is going to be insignificant compared to where we're going to be five years from now, so we had to have that standardization embedded into our environment." Along with business process transformation comes change management, a difficult but key part of the process, he said. Longtime employees were familiar with the workarounds and manual processes of the old system, and they needed to be convinced that the new system would make their lives easier, not harder. "People were used to doing things manually and that they would lose their job if we used technology," Costar said. "But now they're starting to see that they can do something else that's much more productive and valuable."

Enabling a circular economy for batteries Battery usage is also growing exponentially and will only continue as the demand for EVs, e-bikes, smartphones and other battery-dependent products increases. The rise in demand should ensure there will be no shortage of business for Ecobat, a Dallas-based firm that recycles and reconstitutes lead acid batteries, according to Jamie Lee, Ecobat CIO. Ecobat breaks down automobile and other-lead based batteries, so that the plastics, lead and other metals can be turned into raw materials for other products. Lee said the projected growth in demand for Ecobat's battery transformation services combined with its outdated ERP system all pointed to an IT digital transformation. "Ecobat was three decades behind in terms of technology, so we had to really ratchet up, and the only way to do this was to go cloud and not argue about it," Lee said. Ecobat had SAP ECC on premises for about 15 years, and it decided to move to S/4HANA Cloud. However, because it wanted to transform the business rather than just upgrade its ERP system, Lee said it needed a greenfield implementation. "We really did want to do away with the past and come up with something new," he said. "We are sunsetting the whole on-premises landscape. We will migrate the data into our data warehouse and then go live with S/4HANA Cloud on a private cloud, which is located in Frankfurt, Germany, and managed by SAP." The decision to move to S/4HANA Cloud occurred at the same time that SAP launched Rise with SAP, and Ecobat became the first company to sign onto the program in January 2021, according to Lee. Rise with SAP, a program designed to help businesses with business process transformation, eased the move to S/4HANA because it took the burden away from Ecobat's small IT team, he said. "SAP handed me a menu and [asked us what we wanted], and 60 days later we got a full landscape --sandbox, dev environment, test, quality and production," Lee said. "Doing that on premises in today's hyper-converged world, where you need high availability, would take you take you six to nine months at best." The people part of the digital transformation was a key factor for Lee. "My modus operandi is people first, tech second," he said, "We started the journey with a robust OCM [organizational change management] strategy, pillars and framework, and we had a team engaged around that for about a year."